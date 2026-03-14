Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell has died at the age of 64, his family has said.

They added: "He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely."

Born in Pontypridd in Wales, Campbell was described as a "devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and loving grandfather," in a statement from family on Facebook.

Motörhead's guitarist from 1984 until 2015, Campbell performed on many of their notable heavy metal anthems, including the Ace of Spades.

Campbell passed away following a "long and courageous battle in intensive care following a complex major operation".

"His legacy, music and the memories he created with so many will live on forever."

Motörhead, who disbanded in 2015 following the death of their frontman Lemmy Kilmister, paid tribute to Campbell in a post on group's Instagram page, calling him an "enormous beam of light".

"Phil was a wonderful guitarist, writer, performer, and musician who had Motörhead in his veins.

"He always led with his gift of guitar, and carried a great sense of humour, but most of all, Phil led with his heart. You could not be around him without a chuckle or 20, because quite simply, Phil loved life and lived it with great joy.

"There will be plenty of time for us to share stories - tales of Campbell glory - and some good jokes together; for now, please send love and positive energy to Gaynor and the boys while affording them time, space, and privacy.

"Much love and RIP Phil. The world has just lost an enormous beam of light, and we are devastated."