Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell died from multi-organ failure after suffering complications following “necessary” surgeries, an inquest has heard.

The Pontypridd-born guitarist underwent two liver transplants and bowel surgery at the Royal Free Hospital in London earlier this year.

Campbell suffered complications after multiple surgeries, and his death could not have been prevented, St Pancras Coroner’s Court heard on Friday.

The Welsh rockstar, who was the band’s guitarist from 1984 until it disbanded in 2015, died aged 64 on March 13.

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The inquest heard he had previously drunk alcohol to excess but had been sober for seven years by the time of his death.

Campbell had suffered from Hepatitis-C, but the inquest heard this had been treated.

While the second of the two liver transplants was successful, Campbell suffered further complications.

He underwent bowel surgery and was moved to intensive care, where he deteriorated rapidly.

He died in hospital on March 13, with his cause of death recorded as multi-organ failure by coroner Dr Richard Brittain.

Dr Brittain said: “My view is that there is nothing here to suggest his death could have been prevented.”

He summarised Campbell died from “recognised complications of necessary surgical procedures”.

Motorhead was founded in 1975 by the bass player and singer Lemmy, whose real name was Ian Kilmister.

The group helped pioneer heavy metal music in Britain with a string of top 10 albums including 1980 hit, Ace Of Spades, 1981’s No Sleep Til Hammersmith and 1982’s Ironfist.

Campbell was the second longest serving Motorhead bandmember, after Lemmy, and went on to record music and tour with his sons, Todd, Dane and Tyla as the group Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons.