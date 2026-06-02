Peter Murrell falsified accounting records and created fake invoices in a bid to cover up his wrongdoing as he racked up purchases that included a £124,550 motorhome and thousands of pounds of luxury stationery

The motorhome purchased by Peter Murrell that was shown during a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh. Picture: Crown Office

By Alice Padgett

Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell bought a motorhome and robotic lawnmower with funds he embezzled from the party's principal bank account, a court has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

On Tuesday the High Court in Edinburgh heard he embezzled £400,310.65 from the SNP’s principal bank account, “over which he had control”. Reading out the prosecution narrative on Tuesday morning, Alan Cameron KC said the funds in that account came mainly from “membership fees and donations paid by party members and other donors and legacies”. He said Murrell falsified accounting records and created fake invoices in a bid to cover up his wrongdoing as he racked up purchases that included a £124,550 motorhome and thousands of pounds of luxury stationery. Images of the motorhome revealed pine cabinets framing a black seating area with a white plastic trim. The cramped basic bathroom had with multiple bottles of luxury Molton Brown soap in the sink caddy. Read More: John Swinney rejects call for Holyrood inquiry into Murrell case Read More: 'I'm the man with the money': Peter Murrell's brag to jeweller before buying Nicola Sturgeon a necklace with SNP funds

The inside the motorhome. Picture: PA

The bathroom inside the motorhome. Picture: PA

He told the court one of the vehicles included a Volkswagen Golf car, which was later sold and the proceeds used towards buying a Jaguar I-Pace worth more than £81,000. The advocate depute said a false invoice was created for this, submitting the claim as “stage payment”. Mr Cameron KC said: “He claimed that the payment was for staging for national events.” The advocate depute also discussed the purchase of a motorhome by Murrell, which was worth £124,550. When police seized the vehicle from his mother’s house, the odometer showed it had only been driven for four miles.

The robotic mower purchased by Peter Murrell. Picture: PA

What else did Murrell buy? The 126-page indictment details hundreds of things Murrell bought using the party's bank account. Celestron 10169 NexStar 8SE computerised Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope (£1,199)

The Killing seasons 1-3 on DVD (£60)

Grand Theft Auto V for Playstation 4 (£42.99)

Three Wusthof manicure sets (£293.70)

Joseph Joseph bread bin (£60)

Netatmo rain gauge for a weather station (£78.99)

The Beatles special edition fountain pen and rollerball (£1,475)

1:30 scale model helicopter from Let’s Shop Airbus (£550.59)

Two Freskaro carabiner clips and a 2win2buy rock climbing carabiner outdoor sports tool (£40.49)

Copy of the book Women Hold Up Half the Sky: Selected Speeches of Nicola Sturgeon (£22.04)

Two Fisher bullet space pens and two Fischer Eclipse American technology space pens (£89.25)

Two pairs of Gold Leaf gents dry touch gloves and six bottles of Avon Skin So Soft body spray (£58.73)

Jura Giga 5 Cromo coffee machine (£3,231.90)

Two Smedbo Sideline design soap baskets (£116)

Oak library ladder (£943)

Four Simple Human kitchen cupboard cabinet organisers (£196.08)

Two Helly Hansen men’s vests (£140.49)

Le Creuset wine bottle cooler sleeve, foil remover, and champagne and sparkling wine bottle opener (£57)

Three Take the Slow Road books, covering Scotland, Wales, England and Ireland (£42.45)

2017 United Kingdom silver proof coin set from the Royal Mint (£625)

Two Ideal Standard toilet seats (£68.82)

Fortnum & Mason musical advent calendar (£150)

Folio Society edition of Walter Scott’s novel Rob Roy (£307.50)

Two Feuilles pepper and salt grinders (£2,618.16)

George Foreman Flexe 26250 electric grill (£49.99)

Three Jacobi Jane bird feeders (£154.97)

Eight umbrellas (£1,990.50)

Murrell said it was described as a “van rather than a motorhome” when the invoice was filed. Mr Cameron KC said: “It was never used or seen by any other party member or employee.” Murrell appeared in court dressed in a dark blue suit and black tie, and gave a nod to his lawyer John Scullion KC as he was led to the dock.

Peter Murrell arrives in a prison van at the High Court in Edinburgh. Picture: PA

The sentencing of the 61-year-old, who is former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s ex-husband, is due to take place later in June. On Monday last week he admitted to embezzling £400,310.65 from the SNP between August 2010 and October 2022. Court papers revealed a lengthy list of items he bought with the embezzled money, including a space telescope, DVDs, a home library ladder worth more than £900 and a coffee machine worth nearly £3,232. Two cars and a £124,550 motorhome were also among the purchases.

In 2019, Murrell traded this car in for a Jaguar I-PACE costing £81,277. Picture: Alamy

Murrell’s guilty plea has led to intense scrutiny for his former wife Ms Sturgeon, who has denied knowing of his crimes, saying she was “deceived, misled and betrayed”. The former SNP leader said she has been “completely exonerated” after a “two-year-long, very forensic police investigation” which saw police officers search the home she and Murrell had shared. Ms Sturgeon was arrested and questioned as part of the police investigation into the SNP’s finances, which was known as Operation Branchform, but Police Scotland confirmed she would face no action. At the weekend, the former first minister said she feels like she is “serving a sentence for a crime I did not commit”.

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon poses with husband Peter Murrell in 2019. Picture: Alamy