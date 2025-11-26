The Chancellor confirmed the Treasury's controversial road-pricing plans as she attempts to recover some of the fuel duty revenue lost during Britain's current transition to zero-emission vehicles

By Frankie Elliott

Motoring experts have slammed Rachel Reeves' new mileage-based charge for electric vehicles, announced in her Autumn Budget statement today.

The Chancellor confirmed the Treasury's controversial road-pricing plans as she attempts to recover some of the fuel duty revenue lost during Britain's current transition to zero-emission vehicles. Under the new pay-per-mile levy, EV owners will be charged 3p per mile they drive, on top of a £195-a-year VED rate, which they have paid since April this year.

Plug-in hybrid (PHEV) cars will also be subject to a 1.5p per mile charge. Both rates will rise annually in line with CPI. Reeves hopes the tax, which will come into effect in April 2028, will raise a predicted £1.9 billion for the Government's coffers by 2030. But the motoring world says it is bracing itself for a decline in EV sales, after the OBR predicted the move would "reduce demand for electric cars as it increases their lifetime cost', with an estimated 440,000 fewer EV sold over the next five years. However, a forecast 130,000 increase in EV sales, driven by incentives like a rise in the Expensive Car Supplement from £40,000 to £50,000, is expected to partially offset the drop. MPs have struggled for years to find a way of filling the £40 billion black hole created by the switch to EVs and the loss of motoring taxes, including fuel duty. According to the OBR, the average driver of a battery electric car will be driving 8,500 miles in 2028-2029, and will therefore be charged £255m - roughly half the rate of fuel duty tax paid by petrol and diesel vehicle owners. The money generated will go towards maintaining the UK's roads and infrastructure, in the same way fuel duty does. The OBR said the "introduction of the new mileage-based charge on electric cars will offset around one-quarter of the 0.6 per cent of GDP in revenue set to be lost from fuel duty by 2050 due to the transition to electric vehicles".