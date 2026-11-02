The victim’s wife of 27 years told court of the “all-consuming lethargy that makes it feel difficult to put one foot in front of another” since his death

Simon Richardson was found guilty of murder at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court after he mowed down a cyclist and dragged him under his car for more than a mile. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

By Georgia Rowe

A motorist who mowed down a cyclist and dragged him under his car for more than a mile has been jailed for at least 25 years for his murder.

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Headteacher Michael Mullins, 56, was travelling home from Stretford Grammar School in Manchester in the early evening of April 20 when he was struck by a Volvo XC90 driven by Simon Richardson. Richardson, 35, drove straight through give-way markers at a junction in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, and into the path of Mr Mullins, who fell onto his bonnet and windscreen before he was drawn under the car. The father of two became entangled in the suspension of the 4×4 vehicle as Richardson drove on. The defendant, of no fixed address, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years by Judge Mrs Justice Brunner KC at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Monday. Read more: Former police officer convicted of raping two women appeals 15-year sentence Read more: Living a 'highly promiscuous life is entirely lawful', says Russell Brand's lawyer as court hears closing speeches

The victim’s wife of 27 years Sarah Mullins said her husband was her “safety net” as she spoke of the “all-consuming lethargy that makes it feel difficult to put one foot in front of another” since his death. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Sentencing Richardson, the judge told him he had shown an “astonishing degree of disregard for human life”. She said: “For every moment you carried on, you were knowingly using your heavy vehicle to cause serious injury to a man who was trapped, injured and completely helpless as a result of your actions. “You did that because you decided escaping from the scene of an accident was more important than a human life.” Prosecutors said the defendant was aware the trapped cyclist was inches below his feet shortly after the collision in Paddock Lane, Warburton.

Headteacher Mullins, 56, was travelling home from Stretford Grammar School in Manchester in the early evening of April 20 when he was struck by a Volvo XC90 driven by Richardson. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

Richardson’s front seat passenger, his cousin Gabrielle Debotte, told the trial that both heard “moaning” from outside as he drove from the collision scene. Giving evidence for the prosecution, she said Richardson went on to say: “He’s under the car.” The Crown said Richardson drove to a secluded farm track in Wet Gate Lane, Lymm, 1.3 miles from Paddock Lane, in a bid to dislodge Mr Mullins, who was “the single, solid piece of evidence of what he was driving away from”. He twice attempted to pull Mr Mullins out before he returned to the car and veered sharply and deliberately from side to side before he mounted a grass verge.

Simon Richardson in his vehicle after the fatal collision with cyclist Michael Mullins. Picture: Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)

His victim was finally released, but he was driven over as Richardson reversed and drove away. A motorcyclist followed a trail of blood from Paddock Lane and discovered Mr Mullins alone and barely breathing on the grass verge, the court heard. Emergency services attended but were unable to save Mr Mullins, from Northwich, Cheshire, who died from multiple injuries. Richardson was arrested the next day after a police vehicle pursuit. He denied murder as he claimed he did not realise Mr Mullins was underneath his car, but a jury found him guilty of murder on Friday last week. Jurors returned a guilty verdict on Friday after a trial lasting more than two weeks. He was also found guilty of a separate allegation of dangerous driving on April 21, after a police pursuit before he was arrested.

Richardson was sentenced at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Monday. Picture: Radharc Images/Alamy