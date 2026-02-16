Driver pleads guilty to killing father-of-two as he walked his dog
Daniel Wyke admitted causing the death of Aaron Jones by dangerous driving.
A 28-year-old motorist has pleaded guilty to killing a dad-of-two who was out walking his dog.
Daniel Wyke, 28, admitted causing the death of Aaron Jones, 38, in the village of Llanpumsaint, Carmarthenshire by dangerous driving.
He pleaded not guilty to a second charge of dangerous driving in Water Street, Carmarthen, after the collision, Swansea Crown Court heard.
Mr Jones died after being hit by a car while he was walking his dog on December 23 2024, Dyfed Powys Police said.
Jones's body was found in the local church grounds near Caer Salem Baptist Chapel, and the 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
An inquest opening in January heard Jones's dog was found by a passer-by who contacted his wife, which led to a missing persons search.
Wyke, from Carmarthen, was arrested the next day but was not charged with causing death by dangerous driving until December 2025.
Prosecution barrister Ian Wright told the court there was "extensive damage to the windscreen of the vehicle".
Addressing Wyke, Judge Paul Thomas KC said: “You will be sentenced on March 30.
“You are now disqualified from driving as from this moment. I will grant you bail in the meantime.”