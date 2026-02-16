A 28-year-old motorist has pleaded guilty to killing a dad-of-two who was out walking his dog.

Daniel Wyke, 28, admitted causing the death of Aaron Jones, 38, in the village of Llanpumsaint, Carmarthenshire by dangerous driving.

He pleaded not guilty to a second charge of dangerous driving in Water Street, Carmarthen, after the collision, Swansea Crown Court heard.

Mr Jones died after being hit by a car while he was walking his dog on December 23 2024, Dyfed Powys Police said.

Jones's body was found in the local church grounds near Caer Salem Baptist Chapel, and the 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest opening in January heard Jones's dog was found by a passer-by who contacted his wife, which led to a missing persons search.

Read more: Teen who filmed herself speeding and veering into oncoming traffic jailed after killing two in horror crash

Read more: Man, 41, jailed for life after murdering older brother in 'horrific beating'