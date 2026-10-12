Mayor of the West Midlands Richard Parker said the findings of the trilal were “frankly shocking”.

An AI-powered road safety trial captured images of almost 19,000 driving violations in just two weeks. Picture: West Midlands Combined Authority

By Flaminia Luck

Motorists have been urged to belt up and switch off mobile phones after an AI-powered road safety trial captured images of almost 19,000 driving violations in just two weeks.

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Mayor of the West Midlands Richard Parker said the “frankly shocking” findings of the trial conducted at two sites in Birmingham and Wolverhampton showed risk-taking among drivers at far higher levels than was anticipated. Examples of life-threatening risks taken by drivers included a front-seat passenger seen with a small child on their lap with no seatbelt, and a driver with two hands on the phone rather than on the steering wheel. Dozens of other images showed children travelling in vehicles without age-appropriate restraints. AI camera technology set up outside Ladywood and Fallings Park fire stations was used to capture the images in March. At the Ladywood site, 11,045 potential non-use of seatbelt offences and 1,163 potential mobile phone use offences were identified, with 6,030 potential seatbelt offences and 757 potential mobile phone offences recorded at Fallings Park.

Dozens of other images showed children travelling in vehicles without age-appropriate restraints. Picture: West Midlands Combined Authority

Commenting on the scale of the problem, Mr Parker said: “The number of people risking their own lives and the lives of others, including some very young children, is frankly shocking and far higher than we expected when setting up the trial. “The law is clear on seatbelts and mobile phones. “I’ve met families who have lost loved ones to reckless driving. They never recover from these tragedies, the grief is always there. “People need to stop doing this, it is simply not worth the risk. “As we review these results with our road safety partnership and look to next steps, I promise to use every resource available, including new technology like this, to make our streets safer for everyone.” The trial was funded by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) in collaboration with the police and the fire service. 'Deeply concerning' Simon Foster, the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner and chair of the area’s road safety partnership board, said: “These initial findings are deeply concerning. “Let me be absolutely clear: reducing the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads remains our absolute top priority. “We are closely evaluating these trial results to consider how this advanced AI technology can be deployed for future police enforcement. “We cannot tolerate reckless behaviour that puts lives at risk, and we will use every effective tool at our disposal to ensure our roads are safer.”

The WMCA said road safety data for 2025 showed mobile phone use was linked to 32 deaths and unbuckled seatbelts to 133 deaths on UK roads. Picture: West Midlands Combined Authority