Part of a motorway in West Yorkshire was shut after a suspected stolen car crashed during a police pursuit.

National Highways said the M62 was closed eastbound between junction 26, near Cleckheaton, and junction 27, near Birstall, on Saturday “due to a multi-vehicle collision”.

The incident came after Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers had responded to reports of the theft of a vehicle on Wilson Avenue, Swinton, at about 10.30am.

The crash involved a suspected stolen vehicle and police tactical unit cars, the force said.

The car was spotted by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) on the M60 and chased onto the M62, where it crashed with GMP’s tactical aid unit vehicles.

A member of the public was taken to hospital with non-life-changing injuries.

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