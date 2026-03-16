Five people, including two children, have been taken to hospital after a 15-vehicle crash forced a major motorway to close in Scotland overnight.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire engines and a heavy rescue unit to the 15-car pile up.

Three other people were treated at the roadside and did not need to go to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the M73 just before 23:30 on Sunday, with the northbound carriageway shut between Junction 2 at Baillieston Interchange and Junction 2A at Gartcosh Interchange.

A spokesperson from the Scottish Ambulance Service told Sky News: "We received a call at 11.21pm on Sunday 15 March to attend a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the M73 at Junction 2A.

"We dispatched six ambulances and two special operations response teams (SORT) to the scene.

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