Motorway shut by police after suspected human remains found by roadside workers
The discovery was made at around 11pm on Monday
Part of a motorway has been shut off after suspected human remains were recovered.
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The discovery was made by roadside workers at the side of the M67 motorway near Hyde, in Tameside, east of Manchester, on Monday night.
The motorway is currently closed eastbound between junction three and four and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said in a statement: "Detectives believe they have identified suspected human remains found close to the M67 in Tameside.
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The #M67 is closed in both directions between J3 #Hyde and J4 #WoolleyBridge due to a Police led incident.— National Highways: North-West (@HighwaysNWEST) August 4, 2026
The road is likely to remain closed throughout the day.
There are less than 10 minute delays in both directions.
More info (inc. diversion): https://t.co/zLEw3oIhA6 pic.twitter.com/8fnrDJ20mX
"Officers were called shortly after 11pm on Monday August 3 2026 by road workers, who made the discovery close to a bridge between junctions three and four.
"We are working with specialist teams to understand the circumstances behind this incident.
"The road will be closed between junctions three and four while detectives carry out their investigation. Please continue to avoid the area and we will provide updates when we have them."
The Highways Agency said the road closure will remain while police continue their investigation and diversions are in place.
The National Highways said: "The road was closed in both directions, circa 09:00 police confirmed the westbound carriageway has reopened.Police continue to carry out detailed investigations at the scene to establish the circumstances of the incident.
"National Highways supports this work by maintaining traffic management. There is currently no estimated time for reopening of the eastbound carriageway.