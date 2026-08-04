Part of a motorway has been shut off after suspected human remains were recovered.

The discovery was made by roadside workers at the side of the M67 motorway near Hyde, in Tameside, east of Manchester, on Monday night.

The motorway is currently closed eastbound between junction three and four and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said in a statement: "Detectives believe they have identified suspected human remains found close to the M67 in Tameside.

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