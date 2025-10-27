Today marks the beginning of a landmark piece of legislation that could finally end one of Britain’s most persistent housing scandals involving issues around mould and damp, and the misery this causes for thousands of households across the UK.

For decades, too many families have lived in homes that make them sick, with black mould on the walls, condensation streaming down windows and asthma flaring up in children. These aren’t minor maintenance issues; they’re public health emergencies.

Yet the response has too often been patchy, reactive, and short-term.

The death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak in 2020 exposed the fatal consequences of that neglect. Despite repeated complaints from his parents about damp and mould in their Rochdale flat, nothing was done.

Awaab’s death from a respiratory condition shocked the nation and prompted urgent legal reform.

Now, under Awaab’s Law, social landlords will be legally obliged to fix hazards like damp and mould within strict timeframes or face prosecution.

The intent is clear, no more excuses, no more avoidable suffering. But as with any ambitious reform, success depends not only on compliance, but on understanding the problem itself.

There are two solutions to excess moisture, one is to use dehumidifiers to extract the excess moisture, the second to fit ventilation systems in the attic.

Social housing providers have preferred a ventilation system fitted in the loft because it is considered more reliable than a mobile dehumidifier sitting in the hallway.

The reality is complex, removing two litres of water each day, which will easily solve the problem in most homes, requires a ventilation rate of 50 cubic metres per hour at average winter conditions. Unfortunately, we don't have average conditions over a typical British winter.

When the air outside is wetter, you may need to increase the ventilation by a factor of three, which means the current preset ventilation systems won't solve the problem. When the air is drier than normal, a fixed ventilation removes more air and heat than necessary.

The current systems often push cold loft air into homes, creating draughts and raising heating bills. In winter, tenants understandably switch them off. Once that happens, the mould comes back and the cycle repeats.

What Awaab’s Law really demands is accountability. It’s not enough for a housing provider to say, “We’ve installed a system.”

They must be able to show – with evidence – that a home’s conditions are safe, dry, and compliant. Modern technology now makes that possible.

Sensors and connected devices can monitor humidity levels in real time, alerting landlords before problems escalate. It means repairs can be verified without intrusive inspections, and tenants can have confidence that their complaints will be backed by data, not dismissed as “lifestyle issues.”

This approach doesn’t just protect residents, it protects landlords, too. With the right information, they can prioritise repairs, prevent costly structural damage, and demonstrate compliance when the law takes effect.

Awaab Ishak’s name will forever remind us that poor housing can be deadly. The law that bears his name must now drive lasting change, not just in policy, but in practice.

Technology, accountability and compassion can ensure that no child grows up breathing mould spores, and no family is ignored when they ask for help.

Awaab’s Law gives us the mandate. It’s up to all of us; engineers, landlords, policymakers, and homeowners to deliver on it.