Giving Mounjaro to people with type 2 diabetes and heart disease could slash the risk of heart attacks, a study suggests.

Those taking the jab were 33% less likely to have a heart attack when compared to patients on another type 2 diabetes drug.

Mounjaro is a GLP-1 receptor agonist drug, also known as tirzepatide. It is used on the NHS to treat type 2 diabetes and severe obesity.

The US study, published in The BMJ, included almost 53,000 people with type 2 diabetes and heart disease who had started on Mounjaro or sitagliptin, another diabetes drug.

Researchers tracked major adverse cardiovascular events (Mace) – which includes heart attacks, strokes and death from any cause – among the two groups.

After a year, the risk of Mace was 2.9% among those on Mounjaro compared to 4.4% in the sitagliptin group.