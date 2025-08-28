Mounjaro to be discounted in UK pharmacies as US drug giant U-turns on price hikes
The pharmaceutical giant behind the ‘King Kong’ of weight loss jabs has offered a discounted deal to UK suppliers to soften the blow of expected price hikes.
Eli Lilly, the US manufacturer of Mounjaro, appeared to U-turn on an expected price rise of up to 170 per cent next week.
The firm will reportedly sell the highest dose to suppliers for £247.50, down from an anticipated £330.
However, this still marks a mark-up on the current typical cost of £122.
Pharmacies and other private weight-loss services will apply their own mark-up on the weight loss jab – which is used by around 750,000 Brits.
"Pricing is a matter for the manufacturers and pharmacies will do all they can to support patients when prices change," Olivier Picard, Chair of the National Pharmacy Association said.
He added: "This rebate will mitigate some of the impact of the increase in Mounjaro prices faced by pharmacies but patients should still anticipate seeing a rise in prices from 1st September.
"Prices advertised in many pharmacies will already reflect this discount and pharmacies will also have to wait to receive this retrospectively after dispensing.
"Pharmacies will access price rebates if they can as a way of keeping prices accessible.
"Pharmacies are working hard to support their patients and explore if there are options to minimise disruption to their treatment programme."
Eli Lilly said: "We are working with private providers on commercial arrangements to maintain affordability and expect these to be passed onto patients when the change is effective on 1 September.
"We are already seeing providers respond in different ways to the list price change, with a range of options available for eligible patients."
Earlier this week, LBC revealed how Mounjaro had told its two British wholesalers to stop taking orders amid "unprecedented demand" ahead of the looming price rise.
Eli Lilly said it was introducing a dramatic hike to bring Mounjaro’s price in line with other European markets, arguing the UK had benefitted from "significantly lower" costs.
Experts warned the vast surge threatened to push customers towards unregulated black market alternatives.
The announcement came after US President Donald Trump said he would be taking action to lower drug prices in the United States, threatening drug companies with sanctions if they did not offer US customers the lowest price for their products.
The Liberal Democrats have called on the UK’s competition regulator to launch an investigation into how President Trump’s so-called "Most-Favoured Nation" approach will affect UK consumers.
The party wants the regulator to examine what sanctions can be issued against firms like Eli Lilly if they introduce sharp increases to UK drug prices.
Their health spokesperson, Helen Morgan, pointed to LBC’s revelation as an example of the real-world impact of the White House’s pharmaceutical policies.
"Trump’s economic vandalism is now threatening the health and wellbeing of people here in the UK,” Ms Morgan said.
"Ministers should be instructing the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to launch an investigation into this price gouging and make plain the sanctions that can be levelled if Eli Lilly continues down this path."