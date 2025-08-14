A Mounjaro pen for weight loss and type 2 diabetes. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Weight-loss jab Mounjaro will almost triple in price - adding nearly £3,000 to the annual price of the drug.

'Fat jab' manufacturer Lilly announced plans to increase the price it charges private providers in the UK. They said it would bring the drug's price in line with "other developed countries". Lilly also pointed out that the effectiveness of the jabs proves its "value". A 15mg KwikPen, the highest dose available and enough for four weekly shots, will increase from £122 to £330. The company said the cost of a 2.5mg pen, the lowest dose available, will rise from £92 to £133 from September 1. It means the annual cost of the 15mg dose will increase from £1,586 a year to £4,290. Dr Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Independent Pharmacies Association, which represents thousands of community pharmacies, said: "We are shocked and very disappointed by this huge more than doubling of the wholesale cost of Mounjaro by the manufacturer Eli Lilly." Read More: Britain will be ‘fat free’ in decade with more given access to fat jabs to save NHS cash

"British patients must not become pawns in a wider dispute about the costs of medicines arising from President Trump's recent letter to the US drug manufacturers," she told Mailonline. US President Donald Trump claimed that Americans pay more for drugs than other nations as they supposedly "subsidise the health care of foreign countries". The jab works by targeting the GLP-1 receptors using the active drug tirzepatide, which suppress appetite. Some patients report losing 20 per cent of their body weight over 72 weeks. The price the NHS pays for the jab will not change and Lilly is negotiating prices individually with private providers. The firm said it is down to pharmacies to set the price they charge, potentially including processing and consultation fees. A Lilly spokesperson said: "Following a review, Lilly will increase the UK list price for Mounjaro (tirzepatide) from 1 September to address pricing inconsistencies compared to other developed countries, including in Europe. "In parallel, we have reached an agreement with the NHS to ensure continued supply and patient access.

