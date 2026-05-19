Climbers have been stuck in queues as hundreds attempt to scale Mount Everest. Picture: Instagram/Reuters

By Jacob Paul

Huge queues have been seen amassing across a dangerous patch of Mount Everest as hundreds attempt to climb the world's tallest peak.

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Images show climbers waiting in a long line as huge numbers of thrill-seekers prepare to scale the iconic Nepalese mountain. The queues have been piling up between Everest Camp III and Camp IV, a particularly dangerous part of the climb branded the Death Zone, where visitors require supplemental oxygen due to the high altitude. Nearly 500 tourists were granted permits to climb the Himalayan mountain this year and started arriving at the base camp last month. It means over 1,000 climbers will be heading for the summit over the next few weeks, officials say. Read more: Hero British and Dutch Marines brave -20C white-out blizzard and improvise stretcher to save climber on Britain’s highest mountain Read more: Climber who left girlfriend to die on Austria's biggest mountain spared jail after being found guilty of manslaughter

Queues are seen stretching across the mountain. Picture: Reuters

They waited a few weeks to get used to the altitude before a batch of them reportedly set off on Sunday. It comes after hundreds of mountaineers and their guides were left stuck at the Everest Base Camp after a massive chunk of ice blocked their only route through. Climbers managed to mend ropes and ladders to navigate past the blockage, allowing others making the journey to use these ropes. This is not the first time an "Everest traffic jam" has formed. Last year, days of poor weather near the summit forced large numbers of climbers to line up attached to a single safety rope. Pictures show a huge queue running down vast stretches of the peak in single file as they battled through the harsh conditions. At least three people have died on the mountain this month while readying for the climbing season. Among the deaths was Bijay Ghimere, the first climber from the Hindu Dalit community in Nepal to scale Everest