The Prime Minister has said he is appalled by the "disgusting" mountain of waste illegally dumped by the River Cherwell - and he wants to see it cleaned up as quickly as possible.

Sir Keir Starmer backed the Environment Agency's criminal investigation into the vast fly tip in a field alongside the A34 in Kidlington, Oxfordshire, and said the regulator should use all its powers to get on with the clean-up of the site.

Drone footage of the site has shown the mound of rubbish - which the Environment Agency has described as shredded household and commercial waste such as paper, card and plastic - stretching for 150 metres through the field, while concerns have been raised of pollution into the nearby river.

The Environment Agency insists it has worked "quickly and decisively" since it first visited the site in July, issuing first a cease and desist order to the landowner, and then obtaining a court order in October to close down the site following further illegal dumping of waste.

It is pursuing a criminal investigation, and is undertaking monitoring and taking action to prevent pollution into the River Cherwell from the site, as well as mitigating safety risks around fire and flooding, officers said.