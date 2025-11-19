The Environment Agency (EA) launched the probe into the illegal waste dump, which stands at 150 metres long and up to 6 metres high, in a field next to the River Cherwell outside Kidlington in Oxfordshire.

By Frankie Elliott

A criminal investigation into who is behind the “mountain of illegal waste” close to a Oxfordshire river has been launched after evidence emerged that rubbish from local councils was among the vast mound.

Paul Powlesland, a barrister and founder of Lawyers for Nature, told the Guardian that the shocking findings provide evidence of possible large-scale corruption in waste management. Calum Miller, Liberal Democrat MP for Bicester and Woodstock, called on the government to issue an urgent directive for the clearance of the rotting waste mound before it was too late for the River Cherwell. Rubbish on the floodplain site - once a grassy field - is reportedly already falling into the river, which has risen after heavy rain over the weekend. The EA as said it will not clear up the waste, but is "monitoring the site" and will try to “ensure those responsible” for the dump remove it. “This is a sickening case of large-scale illegal waste dumping and we share the public’s disgust,” an Agency spokesperson said. “After the Environment Agency was made aware of the incident, we took immediate action – issuing a cease and desist order in July. When the risk of further dumping emerged we subsequently secured a court order to close the site to prevent more waste from being illegally tipped.” Officials first visited the site in July and continued to regularly monitor the area but did not seal off the gates. The field was transformed into a mountain of rubbish in September, all while the EA was monitoring the area.

