A requiem mass will be held for the former MP at Buckfast Abbey in Devon.

A requiem mass will be held for the former MP at Buckfast Abbey in Devon. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Family, friends and colleagues are gathering to say goodbye to former Tory minister Ann Widdecombe.

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Her funeral service is taking place later at the Catholic abbey where she regularly worshipped. A requiem mass will be held for the former MP, who later became a Reform UK spokeswoman, at Buckfast Abbey in Devon. Miss Widdecombe, 78, was a frequent worshipper in the Abbey Church. She died on July 8 after she was hit over the head with a hammer 21 times at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor, Devon. Read more: More details released about Ann Widdecombe funeral - with 'kind and warm' ex-MP to be commemorated at church where she worshipped regularly Read more: Counter terror police probe 'link' between Ann Widdecombe murder suspect and Nigel Farage 'arson attack'

Her funeral service is taking place later at the Catholic abbey where she regularly worshipped. Picture: Alamy

Joshua Kerry, 28, of Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was charged with her murder on July 20. The private requiem mass will include a homily from the Rt Rev David Charlesworth, Abbot of Buckfast. A statement from the abbey said Miss Widdecombe would be “missed and fondly remembered” and “many in our worshipping community knew her as a kind and warm character”. “Ann was a woman of profound faith, a faith which found expression in the public forum of politics,” the statement said. “Ann was unafraid to express her unwavering convictions, formed through her Roman Catholic faith. She had a sharp intellect and was a dedicated public servant." A public memorial for Miss Widdecombe will be held later this year.

A public memorial for Miss Widdecombe will be held later this year. Picture: Alamy

“Ann was a woman of profound faith, a faith which found expression in the public forum of politics,” the statement said. “Ann was unafraid to express her unwavering convictions, formed through her Roman Catholic faith. She had a sharp intellect and was a dedicated public servant.” Miss Widdecombe was first elected as a Conservative MP in Kent in 1987, served as a prisons minister in the 1990s, and later became an MEP for the Brexit Party. At the time of her death, she was a spokeswoman on immigration and justice for Reform UK. She also found fame outside politics on Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Big Brother.

Counter-terror police investigating her death reopened a year-old probe into an alleged firebomb attack at Nigel Farage’s home in south London. Picture: Alamy