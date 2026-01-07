Families have begun laying their loved ones to rest following the deadly New Year’s Eve fire at a bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana.

Funeral services for six Italian teenagers who were among the 40 people killed in the blaze took place on Wednesday across Italy and Switzerland.

Achille Barosi and Chiara Costanzo, both 16, were buried in Milan, while Giovanni Tamburi and Riccardo Minghetti were remembered at separate ceremonies in Bologna and Rome.

The family of Emanuele Galeppini, a 17-year-old golf prodigy from Genoa, requested privacy and chose not to make public the details of his funeral.

Meanwhile, a service for Sofia Prosperi, who held both Italian and Swiss citizenship, was held in her hometown of Lugano.

