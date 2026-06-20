The French player was fined over £30,100 for swearing seven times following his win over compatriot Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

France's Corentin Moutet was fined $40,000 (£30,100) for swearing seven times in an interview following his opening-round win over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard at the Queen's Club tournament. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

French player Corentin Moutet has lost nearly all his prize money from the Queen's Club tournament after being fined for an expletive-laden post-match interview.

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Moutet was fined $40,000 (£30,100) for swearing seven times following his opening-round win over compatriot Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. In a statement, the ATP said the 27-year-old was punished for unsportsmanlike conduct but has appealed. Moutet, who lost his next match to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, made $43,000 (£32,400) for reaching the second round. Read More: Scotland beaten 1-0 as Morocco score fastest goal of 2026 World Cup Read More: Amber heat alert issued as forecasters warn of 'tropical nights' and potential June record

Moutet, who lost his next match to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, made $43,000 for reaching the second round. Picture: Getty