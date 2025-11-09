Movember is back, but it’s not just about growing moustaches.

It’s about men’s health, and it’s about time we took it seriously.

Every year, men die too young and too silently. Three in four suicides in the UK are men. Prostate cancer remains the most common male cancer.

Testicular cancer still carries stigma. Behind every statistic is a man who might have been helped earlier, if someone had listened.

Movember started as a fun challenge between friends. Now, it’s a global movement reminding us that talking can save lives. But awareness alone isn’t enough. Telling men to open up only works if there’s support when they do.

As a pharmacist, I see how a simple chat at the counter can change things. A man collecting his medication might mention he’s not sleeping well, or that he’s been feeling off. That conversation could be the start of him getting help.

Pharmacies are often the first step for men who’d never dream of booking a GP appointment, and we should recognise that.

We need proper investment in local services and mental health support so men don’t fall through the cracks. Because a month of moustaches won’t fix a system that’s under pressure all year round.

Movember’s message is simple but powerful: men’s health matters. It’s time we stopped treating it as an annual campaign and started treating it as a constant commitment, from policymakers, employers and all of us.

Behind every moustache is a story, a family, a life that matters. And every conversation, however small, could be the one that saves it.

________________

Thorrun Govind is a pharmacist and healthcare lawyer.

