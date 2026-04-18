Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz again due to continued US naval blockade
Iranian state media has claimed that the Strait of Hormuz is closed again, just hours after a convoy of tankers passed through the major shipping route.
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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) has issued a statement claiming that control of the Strait of Hormuz has now “returned to its previous state” because of the US’s continuing blockade of Iranian ports.
Iran’s IRIB broadcaster shared an IRGC statement that said the United States has “continued acts of piracy and maritime theft under the guise of a so-called blockade”.
“For this reason, control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state, and this strategic waterway is now under strict management and control by the armed forces,” it said.
“Until the United States restores full freedom of navigation for vessels travelling from Iran to their destinations and back, the status of the Strait of Hormuz will remain tightly controlled and in its previous condition."
US President Donald Trump had suggested on Friday evening that further peace talks between Israel, the United States, and Iran could take place this weekend.
The closure comes just hours after vessel traffic data showed that a number of ships have started passing through the Strait, in what has been called the "first major movement" of tankers since the conflict began in February.
Several oil and chemical product tankers could be seen travelling through it, according to data from MarineTraffic.
Ships initially appeared to be wary of going through it when it reopened on Friday, but things appeared to have picked up by early Saturday morning
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Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One, Mr Trump said: "We're negotiating over the weekend".
He added that he has some "good news" that he cannot share yet.
Mr Trump also threatened to go into Iran to seize enriched uranium, which he called "nuclear dust" - saying that the regime will “never have a nuclear weapon.”
During the speech, Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf posted that due to the US blockade the "Strait of Hormuz will not remain open”.
Qalibaf added that passage through the strait will be “conducted based on the ‘designated route’ and with Iranian authorization."
“Whether the strait is open or closed and the regulations governing it will be determined by the field, not by social media,” he continued.
After effectively closing the world's busiest oil shipping channel for weeks in response to the US-Israeli attacks, Iran's foreign minister Seyed Abbas Aragchi said the passage would now be open for "all commercial vessels".
Writing on X, the Iranian official said: "In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran."