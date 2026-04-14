Tributes have been paid to Moya Brennan, a singer in the Irish folk band Clannad, after her death at 73.

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Their distinctive and haunting sound has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and Moya Brennan later had a solo career.

The band – siblings Ciaran, Pol and Moya Brennan and their twin uncles Noel and Padraig Duggan – achieved huge international success over their 40-year career.

A family statement issued to the media said she died peacefully “surrounded by loved ones”.

The musician and songwriter played the harp with the Grammy award-winning Celtic fusion pioneers.

Clannad formed in the early 1970s with regular performances at the family’s music pub, Leo’s Tavern, in Gweedore, Co Donegal.

Another of the Brennan siblings, Enya, left the group in 1981 to embark on a hugely successful solo career.

Their unique take on traditional Irish songs, coupled with influences from The Beatles to the Beach Boys, won them a folk festival competition and a record deal.

Their breakthrough hit Harry’s Game, theme track to the TV series of the same name, came in 1982.

Worldwide acclaim and a global touring schedule followed, with a string of albums and well-known hits including In A Lifetime, with Bono.

Clannad reformed in 2011, with three comeback performances at Dublin’s Christ Church Cathedral, before recording a new album and touring Europe.

They picked up a lifetime achievement award at BBC Radio 2’s Folk Awards in 2014.

Her musical night, Clubeo -an open stage for local musicians in her family pub Leo’s Tavern – was described as her proudest endeavour.

Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin said: “Deeply saddened at the passing of Moya Brennan – an iconic Irish voice.

“Along with her Clannad bandmates, Moya brought Irish folk music to the international stage.

“Deepest sympathies to Moya’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

The country’s deputy premier Simon Harris paid tribute to Brennan, saying: “Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Moya Brennan. She was a musical icon with a unique voice of extraordinary beauty.

“She went from Gweedore to global renown with Clannad, bringing Irish music to the international audience.”