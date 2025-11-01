MP Rachael Maskell said she wants to 'deal with these outstanding issues' so 'the victims and their families will be able to really move on.'

Maskell believes that if Andrew has evidence, he should go to the US to testify over the Epstein case. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Nichol

Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, has told LBC that she wants Andrew Mountbatten Windsor removed from the line of succession and supports calls for him to give evidence in the US over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Talking to LBC's David Harper, Ms Maskell said that there is more to be done for the "sake of the survivors and the victims" of the abuse. Andrew has already been stripped of his "prince" title and will leave his Windsor mansion, Royal Lodge. The King has "initiated a formal process" to remove his titles and Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. Read More: Andrew to receive six-figure payout and regular stipend from King to stop him from 'overspending' Read More: US bank flagged Epstein-linked transactions worth over $1 billion as potentially tied to human trafficking

King Charles stripped his brother of his "prince" title on Thursday, following months of pressure over Andrew's ties to Epstein. Picture: Getty

The MP told LBC that removing the former prince from the line of succession would be an important next step and show that people with "power and privilege" could be held to account. "If we talk about what the line of succession is, this is the person who could be the most powerful individual in our land, should that unlikely eventuality occur," she said. "So I think that would be right to tidy up the remaining areas that haven't yet been dealt with." She continued: "We're getting to the end of the chapter, we're not quite at the end of the book. I think we just need to get there for the sake of the survivors and the victims." Maskell also supports calls from members of the House Oversight Committee in the US for the former prince to reveal what he knows about the convicted sex trafficker Epstein and his crimes. An inquiry by the oversight committee into how the government handled his prosecutions was approved amid public outcry over Donald Trump’s handling of the Epstein case.

US representatives have already introduced the Epstein List Transparency Act to force the federal government to release all unclassified records, now they want Andrew to testify. Picture: Getty