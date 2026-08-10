On his first visit to the GP, a doctor told Liberal Democrat MP Clive Jones “men don’t get breast cancer”, which led to delays in his treatment

On his first visit to the GP, a doctor told Liberal Democrat MP Clive Jones “men don’t get breast cancer”, which led to delays in his treatment. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A breast cancer survivor is aiming to save lives by bringing forward legislation which will hold the Government to account on its national cancer plan targets.

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Liberal Democrat MP Clive Jones was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2008, after discovering a lump in his chest. On his first visit to the GP, a doctor told Mr Jones “men don’t get breast cancer”, which led to delays in his treatment. Around 420 men are diagnosed with breast cancer each year in the UK, according to Cancer Research UK. Mr Jones said there is “always a lot of surprise” when people discover he had breast cancer, and “everybody will say, ‘I didn’t think men could get that’”. Read more: Dropping just a few minutes of vigorous exercise a day ‘raises cancer risk’ Read more: Wasted medicines thrown away in England annually could fill 75 swimming pools

He made a second trip to the GP after feeling pain while playing golf. He was then referred and diagnosed within two weeks, and four weeks later he had a mastectomy. Mr Jones said telling his teenage daughters about his cancer diagnosis was the “hardest thing” he has ever had to do. The MP for Wokingham is now hoping his Private Members’ Bill will build on Labour’s national cancer plan and ensure it delivers for patients across England. The plan, published in February this year under Sir Keir Starmer’s premiership, sets out a drive to create the “next generation” of personalised treatments for cancer patients and a focus on new cancer vaccines to prevent the disease coming back. Under the strategy, breast pain and postmenopausal bleeding clinics are to be rolled out nationally by the end of 2026. It also sets a goal of promoting the development of mammography machines to make them more accessible for disabled people.

Clive Jones MP seen enjoying the rides on Brighton Pier during the first day of the conference. The Liberal Democrats, the third largest party in the UK, convenes in Brighton for their Autumn Conference. Credit: David Tramontan / Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The Cancer (Reporting and Strategy) Bill would require the Health Secretary to report annually to Parliament on progress of reaching goals on prevention, diagnosis and treatment. This includes the plan’s target of every patient having a clinical nurse specialist or other named lead as their primary contact by 2027. Mr Jones said this “doesn’t happen at the moment, and it’s not going to happen unless they put the investment in there to employ these people”. A strategy for improving cancer outcomes would also need to be published, under the Bill’s proposals. Mr Jones said: “It will save many, many lives because we will have the opportunity to regularly hold ministers to account to make sure that they are putting as many resources as they can behind improving cancer diagnosis, treatment, and outcomes, and achieving all of their ambitious targets that they have in the national cancer plan. “This Bill will really help to achieve that. It’s actually to be helpful for the Government.” Analysis by Cancer Research UK shows more than 403,000 people are diagnosed with the disease every year – around one person every 80 seconds. The charity has warned NHS services are struggling to cope with rising demand, with cancer waiting time targets across the UK continuing to be missed.