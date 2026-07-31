Disposable BBQs should be banned this summer amid the wildfire crisis, an MP is demanding.

Jon Pearce, the Labour MP for High Peak, told LBC he’s ramping up his local campaign to go national after the dangerous spreading of fires across the UK in recent weeks.

His constituency is one of the most high-risk places for wildfires across the UK, and local retailers there have agreed in some places not to sell them.

Mr Pearce told LBC there’s a role for retailers, and for local government, due to the dangers.

He told Asmah Mir: “We’ve seen devastating wildfires locally, which were started by disposable BBQs. They are one of the major causes of wildfires and we’ve just got to do everything we possibly can to reduce the risk.

“National retailers suspending the sale would be a massive step in the right direction. We must do as much as we can as a country to stop the risks.

"The impacts are devastating. We’ve seen hundreds of acres of moorland destroyed. There are retailers like Waitrose, Marks and Spencer and Lidl who already don’t sell disposable BBQs.

"Lots of retailers have agreed not to sell in my area, but it’s time all retailers joined the campaign and suspended their use.

"These things are just dangerous. The base of them can get to 200 - 300 degrees. Using them in a public area is a risk.

"Hot ash can cause fires in parks; we see people disposing of them in bins. They’re dangerous in public spaces. We hear stories of people being burned.

"We can’t just rely on the goodwill of retailers.”

"There’s then got to be a role for government. I’ll be stepping up my wider campaign to ban them in public areas."