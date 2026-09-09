The MP has called for an end to "insulting" fines by “overzealous” boarding agents

The MP has called for an end to "insulting" fines by “overzealous” boarding agents. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A British standard suitcase is needed to end the “absolute madness” of varying airline cabin luggage rules, a Liberal Democrat MP has said.

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Luke Taylor, chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for aviation, said it was “insulting” for fliers to be hit with fees when each airline has different requirements. The Lib Dem MP for Sutton and Cheam called for the Government to introduce the “BSS” – British Standard Suitcase – and stop fines by “overzealous” boarding agents. His comments came as MPs debated the Civil Aviation (Consumer Protection and Regulatory Reform) Bill on Wednesday, which aims to reform aviation laws and strengthen passenger rights. It was passed unanimously at second reading on Wednesday, but will face further scrutiny from MPs before it can become law. Read more: Passengers stranded due to air traffic control failure 'unlikely' to be compensated Read more: Full list of UK airports still suffering flight cancellations and delays

Luke Taylor, Lib Dem MP for Sutton and Cheam. Picture: Instagram

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Taylor said he hoped to convince the Government of the need for an amendment to the Bill which would “standardise the maximum dimensions for permitted cabin baggage across all air carriers”. “It’s madness, absolute madness,” he said. “It’s 2026 – we have universal phone chargers, we have universal electric car chargers, and we’ve had standardised shipping containers for nearly half a century. “And there are also universally sized overhead lockers on aircraft.” Mr Taylor, who previously worked as an engineer and aviation consultant, added: “Setting a standard size would not necessitate using the smallest aircraft capacity, resulting in many passengers needing to use a smaller case or bag. “This is incorrect and frankly insulting to the intelligence of the passenger who's just been stung for £75 by an overzealous Ryanair boarding agent for an oversized bag because you picked up the wrong one to pack that morning. “Passengers need protection from predatory practices.

The MP has called for the BSS, the British Standard Suitcase. Picture: Alamy

“We need the BSS, the British Standard Suitcase, and that’s the well-regulated market the Liberal Democrats believe in.” Transport Committee chairwoman Ruth Cadbury also described the UK as an “embarrassment” when it comes to joined-up public transport. She described the process of getting to and from airports on public transport as “woeful”, and argued the “desperately needed train services are just not there”. The Labour MP for Brentford and Isleworth also said it was “frustrating” the Heathrow expansion is likely to proceed “without the rail access that everyone agrees is needed”. “Compared to most other countries, access for taxis, private hire, buses, and coaches is generally an afterthought or an inconvenience,” she added.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander said measures in the Bill “will support a safe, efficient, and resilient aviation industry”. Picture: Alamy