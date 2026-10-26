Two MPs denied entry to West Bank by Israeli authorities
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Two MPs have claimed to have been denied entry to the West Bank by Israeli authorities.
Listen to this article
Clive Lewis, MP for Norwich South, and Lara Bird, MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, and three other European elected representatives, were refused entry to West Bank via Jordan on Monday evening.
The group said they were due to meet Palestinian students and civil society leaders and accompany Palestinian farmers facing escalating Israeli settler violence during the olive harvest.
Mr Lewis said on social media: "For more than eight hours, we were held, interrogated and made to feel as though we had done something wrong simply by attempting to enter."
Ms Bird added: "We were held for 8 hours, interrogated and ultimately prevented from crossing the border."
Today Israeli authorities barred me and other European elected representatives from entering the West Bank to meet Palestinian students and civil society leaders, as part of a @ProgIntl delegation.— Clive Lewis MP (@labourlewis) October 26, 2026
We knew that by crossing into the occupied Palestinian territories, we risked…
Today I was denied entry into the West Bank, alongside other parliamentary colleagues from across Europe as part of a @ProgIntl delegation.— Lara Bird SNP (@larabirdsnp) October 26, 2026
We were held for 8 hours, interrogated and ultimately prevented from crossing the border.
I came to stand alongside Palestinians being…
The reported incident is the latest instance of border troubles suffered by parliamentarians visiting Israel.
In September 2025, Labour MPs Peter Prinsley and Simon Opher were denied entry to the Middle Eastern nation while attempting to act as observers for medical organisations in the region.
The two MPs were travelling as part of a visit organised by the Council for Arab-British Understanding to observe medical and humanitarian work carried out by various organisations, including Medical Aid for Palestinians.
“It is deeply regrettable that Israeli authorities prevented them from seeing first-hand the grave challenges facing medical facilities in the region and from hearing the British government’s assessment of the situation on the ground,” a joint statement given on their behalf read.
The pair were travelling as part of a delegation which was also due to meet British diplomats in Jerusalem, as well as Palestinian and Israeli human rights organisations.