Two MPs have claimed to have been denied entry to the West Bank by Israeli authorities.

Clive Lewis, MP for Norwich South, and Lara Bird, MP for Arbroath and Broughty Ferry, and three other European elected representatives, were refused entry to West Bank via Jordan on Monday evening.

The group said they were due to meet Palestinian students and civil society leaders and accompany Palestinian farmers facing escalating Israeli settler violence during the olive harvest.

Mr Lewis said on social media: "For more than eight hours, we were held, interrogated and made to feel as though we had done something wrong simply by attempting to enter."

Ms Bird added: "We were held for 8 hours, interrogated and ultimately prevented from crossing the border."