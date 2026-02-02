A man in his sixties – understood to be MP Dan Norris – has been further arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, voyeurism and upskirting, Avon and Somerset Police said.

The force said: "An investigation into allegations of non-recent sexual offences which resulted in the arrest of a man in his 60s is continuing. The investigation, which is being led by officers with Operation Bluestone, our dedicated rape and serious sexual assault investigation team, began in December 2024.

He previously served as Mayor of the West of England from 2021 to 2025.

This comes after Norris was suspended from the Labour Party following his initial arrest over alleged sex offences in April 2025.

"The man was initially arrested in April 2025 on suspicion of sexual offences against a girl (under the Sexual Offences Act 1956), rape (under the Sexual Offences Act 2003), child abduction and misconduct in a public office.

"Following our inquiries, the man has been further arrested on suspicion of rape against a second woman, sexual assault against a third woman, as well as voyeurism and upskirting against a number of women.

"We're no longer actively investigating any sexual offences against children, but the original rape and misconduct in a public office investigation is continuing. All offences are alleged to have occurred between the 2000s and 2020s."

Speaking after his first arrest in April 2025, a Labour Party spokesman said: “This is an active and sensitive investigation, so we’d respectfully ask people not to speculate on the circumstances so our enquiries can continue unhindered.”

“Dan Norris MP was immediately suspended by the Labour Party upon being informed of his arrest. We cannot comment further while the police investigation is ongoing.”

Mr Norris is a former Labour minister who outed Jacob Rees-Mogg at the last General Election.

LBC has contacted the Labour Party for further comment.