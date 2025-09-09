No one wants to be bottom of the league.

The very disappointing ranking for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn in my constituency in the new NHS league table underlines that current performance on elective care, cancer referrals, and A&E is simply not good enough. Patients deserve much better, and, like a football team, we now need a plan to move up the league.

Since being elected, I have championed the case for a new QEH hospital, while also meeting senior management regularly to review their performance on waiting times and raise any constituent concerns over treatment.

But it is not just QEH - performance across the acute hospitals throughout Norfolk needs to improve. As part of recent reforms to support this, a new Group structure took effect in April for the three acute hospitals – QEH, James Paget, and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

A new interim Executive Director with a track record of improving clinical and financial performance has been appointed at QEH. When he joined, I highlighted the need to reduce waiting lists as well as improve productivity and efficiency in the hospital. When we met a few weeks ago, he fully recognised the issues and assured me the senior leadership have a plan to drive up performance and reduce waiting times.

For patients, that means reducing long wait times in the Emergency Department by recruiting more specialist consultants. There are also plans to create an urgent treatment centre in 2026. Cancer waiting times are a particular concern, and bringing in specialist support to increase capacity and cut diagnostic waits is essential. Utilising technology and the NHS Federated Model applications to make better use of operating capacity is crucial for reducing waiting times.

Dedicated staff at QEH are also having to work in a hospital that is not fit for purpose. Thousands of timber and steel supports are in place to hold up the roof and walls built with reinforced aerated concrete – think of an aero bar with holes in the middle – which is beyond its planned lifetime.

That’s why I campaigned so hard in parliament with strong local support to secure a commitment by the last government to a new QEH. After initially reviewing that decision, this government honoured the commitment. Now we need to get on with the project as improvements in care and new facilities go hand in hand.

QEH is at the heart of our community. Everyone wants to see it offer better patient outcomes. The publication of this data should galvanise action and support from the NHS nationally and the best-performing Trusts for QEH and its staff. We must see tangible improvements, and I will support efforts to achieve this for my constituents while continuing to hold the Trust accountable for its results.

____________________

James Wild is the Conservative MP for North West Norfolk.

