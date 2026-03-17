MP seeks inquiry into Labour-linked think tank over concerns he was surveilled
John McDonnell told the Commons he received 11 pages of redacted documents from Apco, the PR firm allegedly paid by Labour Together to examine the background of reporters
An MP has demanded an investigation into a Labour-linked think tank over concerns he was surveilled alongside journalists.
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John McDonnell told the Commons he received 11 pages of redacted documents from Apco, the PR firm allegedly paid by Labour Together to examine the background of reporters, after he submitted a request for all the information held about him.
The Labour former shadow chancellor said he had also asked the think tank for documents on him, but was told it would take three months to go through all it holds.
Mr McDonnell called for the Government to establish an independent inquiry into the activities of both Apco and Labour Together.
It comes after Labour MP Josh Simons, who previously ran Labour Together, resigned as a Cabinet Office minister late last month.
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He was accused of paying Apco Worldwide £36,000 to investigate journalists in 2023.
Although an investigation by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s ethics adviser found Mr Simons had not breached the Ministerial Code, the Makerfield MP quit, saying he had “become a distraction from this Government’s important work”.
In a resignation letter, he said he had “never sought to smear” the Guardian and Sunday Times journalists investigated by the firm and paid tribute to their work.
Mr McDonnell raised his concerns during a point of order in the Commons on Tuesday.
He told the Commons: “Members were concerned that Labour Together had commissioned a US agency, Apco, to surveil and collect information and to investigate the journalists.
“Apco produced a report that was then used in attempts to smear those two journalists, affecting their careers.
“After it was raised in the House, I was contacted by journalists as well, and it was indicated that Labour Together might have been collecting information not just on journalists, but possibly on Members of Parliament as well.
“I submitted a subject access report request to Labour Together, they’ve replied that it’s a ‘complex case, and therefore it will be the three-month deadline, not the month deadline’.”
Mr McDonnell said he had also submitted a request to Apco, which replied with 11 pages of largely redacted emails, which have been seen by the Press Association.
“I received a reply last night which confirmed that, yes, they have been collecting information on me,” the Hayes and Harlington MP said.
“They do not say why, they do not show who commissioned that work that they’ve undertaken.”
Mr McDonnell called for the Government to “consider the establishment of an independent inquiry into the activities of both these organisations”.
Fellow backbench Labour MP Richard Burgon said he had also submitted requests to the organisations.
In Apco’s response, seen by PA, the organisation extended its deadline to respond by two months to deal with “a large volume of data”.
Labour Together told Leeds East MP Mr Burgon it would reply by May 18.
While the deputy speaker, Judith Cummins, told Mr McDonnell it was not an issue she could deal with, she said if he was concerned about compliance with the law he may wish to raise it with the Information Commissioner.
Labour Together and Apco have been contacted for comment.