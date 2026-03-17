John McDonnell told the Commons he received 11 pages of redacted documents from Apco, the PR firm allegedly paid by Labour Together to examine the background of reporters

John McDonnell, delivers a speech on the economy ahead of next week's budget, on March 2, 2017. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

An MP has demanded an investigation into a Labour-linked think tank over concerns he was surveilled alongside journalists.

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John McDonnell told the Commons he received 11 pages of redacted documents from Apco, the PR firm allegedly paid by Labour Together to examine the background of reporters, after he submitted a request for all the information held about him. The Labour former shadow chancellor said he had also asked the think tank for documents on him, but was told it would take three months to go through all it holds. Mr McDonnell called for the Government to establish an independent inquiry into the activities of both Apco and Labour Together. It comes after Labour MP Josh Simons, who previously ran Labour Together, resigned as a Cabinet Office minister late last month. Read more: Trump lashes out at NATO allies as he declares US 'no longer needs' help with Iran war Read more: UK and Ukraine sign new defence pact as Zelenskyy says Ukrainians 'know they can trust' Britain

Joshua Simons. Picture: House of Commons/Roger Harris

He was accused of paying Apco Worldwide £36,000 to investigate journalists in 2023. Although an investigation by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s ethics adviser found Mr Simons had not breached the Ministerial Code, the Makerfield MP quit, saying he had “become a distraction from this Government’s important work”. In a resignation letter, he said he had “never sought to smear” the Guardian and Sunday Times journalists investigated by the firm and paid tribute to their work. Mr McDonnell raised his concerns during a point of order in the Commons on Tuesday. He told the Commons: “Members were concerned that Labour Together had commissioned a US agency, Apco, to surveil and collect information and to investigate the journalists. “Apco produced a report that was then used in attempts to smear those two journalists, affecting their careers. “After it was raised in the House, I was contacted by journalists as well, and it was indicated that Labour Together might have been collecting information not just on journalists, but possibly on Members of Parliament as well. “I submitted a subject access report request to Labour Together, they’ve replied that it’s a ‘complex case, and therefore it will be the three-month deadline, not the month deadline’.” Mr McDonnell said he had also submitted a request to Apco, which replied with 11 pages of largely redacted emails, which have been seen by the Press Association.