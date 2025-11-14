Adnan Hussain, independent MP for Blackburn, stepped away on Friday

Adnan Hussain resigned from Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana's Your Party on Friday.

By Chay Quinn

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana's Your Party has been dealt a blow after one of its leading MPs stepped down over "persistent infighting."

Adnan Hussain resigned on Friday which he described as a "difficult decision to step out of the steering process of the party." Hussain was one of four independent MPs who along with Corbyn, signed a party statement the previous day accusing Sultana of unnecessary delay in passing on £850,000 in donations. But in a statement released on X, Mr Hussein said he had been "reflecting on my involvement in the steering process of Your Party and on the direction in which the project has developed." Read more: Jeremy Corbyn relaunches Your Party membership portal after feud, admitting 'we haven’t covered ourselves in glory' Read more: Starmer gives vote of confidence to chief of staff and says 'coup' briefings against Streeting 'did not come from No10'

Zarah Sultana MP was acussed of overseing an unnecessary delay in passing on £850,000 in donations.

He went on: "I believed in a movement that welcomed diversity of background and thought: including working-class communities, like my own constituency, people of faith, and those who may be socially conservative yet economically left-leaning, while holding firm to a commitment to equality, justice, and anti-racism. "I believed, wholeheartedly, in building a political home with mass appeal; a force capable of challenging the rise of far-right rhetoric, and the increasingly hostile, racist, and marginalising environment we see across the UK. That was the project I thought I was signing up to. "Regrettably, the reality I encountered has been far from this vision. The culture surrounding the party has become dominated by persistent infighting, factional competition, and a struggle for power, position and influence rather than a shared commitment to the common good. "Instead of openness, cooperation and outward focus, the environment has too often felt toxic, exclusionary and deeply disheartening. "I have also been deeply troubled by the way certain figures within the steering process, particularly Muslim men, have been spoken about and treated. At times, the rhetoric used has been disturbingly similar to the very political forces the left claims to oppose.

After much thought, I have made the difficult decision to step out of the steering process for Your Party.



"I witnessed insinuations about capability, dismissive attitudes and language that carried, at the very least, veiled prejudice. "This was especially painful given that these individuals, amongst them myself, achieved something remarkable: winning seats, against all odds, in long-established Labour strongholds through sheer grassroots hard work, community credibility and determination, without party machinery or institutional support. "To see these achievements diminished, and to be tarnished with generalised accusations and offensive slurs, was deeply disappointing. "It reflected a broader pattern of clique-like behaviour and gatekeeping across sections of this movement, an approach that is neither inclusive nor capable of creating the kind of broad movement needed to win mass support or deliver meaningful political change. "Alongside this, I did not anticipate becoming drawn into very serious and damaging internal disputes on matters relating to organisational conduct and governance.

Adnan Hussain resigned from the party on Friday.

"I must be able to serve my constituents with absolute clarity and integrity. After long consideration, I have concluded that I can no longer remain part of this steering process, nor continue surrounded by an environment that undermines the very values it claims to champion. "For these reasons, I will be stepping away from the steering group of Your Party and will continue to serve in Parliament as an Independent. "I remain a dedicated member of the Independent Alliance, a parliamentary group I have belonged to since the early days of my time in Parliament and one in which I continue to collaborate and work with effectively." He rounded off the letter by thanking volunteers who supported the project, before wishing the party well.