MPs’ annual salaries will rise by 5% in the next financial year and to around £110,000 by the end of this Parliament, Westminster’s expenses watchdog has said.

The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) said it had taken into account that MPs in Westminster were faced with more “abuse and intimidation” and rising constituency casework when considering the rise.

In the past financial year MPs were paid £93,904 which will rise to to £98,599 in 2026/2027 which includes a 3.5% increase for the cost of living and a further 1.5% “benchmarking adjustment”.

After conducting this work it concluded that MPs should receive around £110,000 by the end of the Parliament in 2029.

This would bring MPs into earning enough to make them fall into Britain's 100k tax trap. The £100k 'tax trap' is where earners on between £100,000 and £125,140 face an effective 60% marginal tax rate.

For every £2 earned over £100k, £1 of the personal allowance is lost, creating a "hidden" tax band on top of the 40% higher rate.

Earners on over £100k also lose access to tax-free childcare and free hours.