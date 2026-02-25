Reform has unveiled its cabinet positions this week as Nigel Farage seeks for his party to be the de facto opposition to the Labour government.

At a conference this week, several former Tories were appointed to take positions from representative for education to trade and energy.

Mr Farage has called them the "shadow cabinet" despite the Conservative Party, being led by Kemi Badenoch, forming HM Opposition.

"Given that our average lead is between nine and 10 per cent in the country, we are the voice of opposition to this government," Mr Farage said.

He has welcomed a glut of Tory exiles to his party, including former members of the government, who have served under Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

There have been rumours that even more Conservatives could make the move, although Mr Farage has said that the door to defections will be closed after the local elections on May 7.

Ms Badenoch criticised the former Tories who had aligned themselves with Reform, claiming they were doing "the easy thing when the Conservative Party is not doing well".

She told LBC's Iain Dale: "What we are seeing right now with a lot of these defections are people that are running away rather than solving these issues. I'm not somebody who runs away from difficult problems."

