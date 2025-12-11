Sir Lindsay Hoyle has written to MPs warning them about Russian-linked attempts to target them on WhatsApp and other messaging apps.

The letter, seen by the Press Association, warns parliamentarians of a rising number of phishing attempts linked to Russian actors.

The attacks, where a hostile actor attempts to trick people into sharing sensitive information or compromising their accounts to access it, have been growing on messaging platforms like Signal and WhatsApp which are widely used by MPs and UK officials, the letter says.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) urged MPs to take further steps to bolster their security in light of the rise in phishing threats, and advised MPs to not use informal messaging apps for parliamentary work.

