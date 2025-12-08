A new strain of mpox has been identified in England, health officials have confirmed.

The variant was detected in a person who had recently travelled to Asia, the UK Health Security Agency said.

Scientists analysing the sample found what they describe as a “new recombinant mpox virus” - meaning it contains genetic material from more than one viral strain.

Genomic sequencing shows the virus includes elements of both clade Ib and clade IIb mpox.

Dr Katy Sinka, head of sexually transmitted infections at UKHSA, told Sky News: “It’s normal for viruses to evolve, and further analysis will help us understand more about how mpox is changing.”

She added that while the infection is mild for many, “it can be severe”, urging those eligible to come forward for vaccination.

“Getting vaccinated is a proven effective way to protect yourself against severe disease, so please make sure to get the jab if you are eligible.”

