New mpox strain detected in England after traveller returns from Asia
Experts warn that while the infection is mild for many, “it can be severe”, urging those eligible to come forward for vaccination
A new strain of mpox has been identified in England, health officials have confirmed.
The variant was detected in a person who had recently travelled to Asia, the UK Health Security Agency said.
Scientists analysing the sample found what they describe as a “new recombinant mpox virus” - meaning it contains genetic material from more than one viral strain.
Genomic sequencing shows the virus includes elements of both clade Ib and clade IIb mpox.
Dr Katy Sinka, head of sexually transmitted infections at UKHSA, told Sky News: “It’s normal for viruses to evolve, and further analysis will help us understand more about how mpox is changing.”
She added that while the infection is mild for many, “it can be severe”, urging those eligible to come forward for vaccination.
“Getting vaccinated is a proven effective way to protect yourself against severe disease, so please make sure to get the jab if you are eligible.”
The NHS currently offers the mpox vaccine to people considered at higher risk, including men who have sex with men and have multiple partners.
Officials say they will “continue to assess the significance of the strain.”
Dr Boghuma Titanji, an assistant professor of medicine at Emory University in the US, said the discovery “is precisely what experts in the field feared would happen if the virus continued to spread globally without a decisive response to stop it”.
She warned the main concern now is whether the changes will affect “the virus’s transmissibility or virulence.”
Symptoms include a rash of blisters, spots or ulcers anywhere on the body, alongside fever, headache, backache and muscle aches.
The rash typically appears between one and five days after other symptoms develop.
The virus spreads through direct contact with skin lesions or scabs - including during sexual contact, kissing or close physical contact.
It can also be passed on via bodily fluids such as saliva or nasal secretions, and through contaminated bedding, towels or clothing.
There is also a risk from prolonged close face-to-face interaction, such as talking, breathing, coughing or sneezing.