MPs are calling on the Government to fund free bus travel for people under 22 in England.

The Transport Select Committee, which made the recommendation, said it would improve young people’s access to "work and skills opportunities" and "help embed long-term public transport use".

Free bus travel is offered to under-22s in Scotland.

People aged 16-21 in Wales are entitled to a one-third discount on fares, and from next month will be able to travel for £1 per journey.

Parts of England offer discounted or free bus travel for young people, such as London for 16 and 17-year-olds.

People are entitled to free bus travel in England when they reach the state pension age, which is currently 66 but will rise from next year.

Bus fares in England for all passengers are capped at £3 until March 2027.

In a report on buses, the select committee said: "England’s patchwork of local youth concessions contrasts with national schemes in Scotland and Wales.

"A coherent national approach to ensure fair access across England is essential if the Government is serious about driving economic growth, which depends on removing barriers to education, training, and employment for the next generation."

The report described public transport as a "major barrier to employment for young people", especially in places with limited services.

It added: "In some areas, transport is restricting opportunity rather than enabling it."