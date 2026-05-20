Shona Manderson accused her on-screen partner of sexual misconduct while on the Channel 4 show

The logo of Channel 4 at the TV network headquarters in London. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport (CMS) Committee have written to Channel 4 and Ofcom about their response to allegations of rape and sexual assault on Married At First Sight UK.

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It comes after Shona Manderson accused her on-screen partner of sexual misconduct while on the Channel 4 show, while two other anonymous women alleged they were raped by their on-screen husbands, while speaking in a Panorama documentary. Chairwoman of the CMS Committee, Dame Caroline Dinenage, said: “The horrifying allegations about Married At First Sight raise serious concerns over whether enough is being done to protect people taking part in reality television. “Both Channel 4 and Ofcom, as the broadcasting regulator, have urgent questions to answer.” A letter to Channel 4 asks about its complaints process for contestants on the programme and the steps taken to ensure the allegations were fully investigated, along with the review announced by the broadcaster. It also questions the broadcaster about its approach to the duty of care to participants on its other reality TV programmes. Read more: Married at First Sight UK series 'should not have aired' after rape allegations, show's former psychologist says Read more: Married at First Sight rape allegations 'serious' government insists, after two women come forward

Shona Manderson attends the National Reality TV Awards 2025 at Porchester Hall. Picture: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

A CMS Committee message to Ofcom asks it about the role of the broadcasting regulator in the complaints process, its powers to investigate potential breaches of the broadcasting code, and the timeline for launching its own investigation into the Married At First Sight allegations. On Tuesday, police urged potential victims of sexual assault on reality TV show Married At First Sight UK to get in touch. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of media reporting relating to allegations of rape and sexual assault following the airing of a television programme on Monday, May 18. “At this time, we have not received any criminal reports in relation to this matter. “We will be making approaches to the relevant production teams to ensure that anyone they have spoken to is aware of how to report any criminal allegations to police. “We continue to encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim of sexual assault, no matter how long ago it happened, to get in touch with us.” The show, which is produced for Channel 4 by independent production company CPL, sees single people matched by experts and then “marry”, with couples meeting for the first time on their wedding day.

Dame Caroline Dinenage, Chair of the Culture, Media And Sport Committee. Picture: Alamy

The “marriages” on the show are not legally binding but the couples go on a “honeymoon” and move in together after their weddings. Ms Manderson’s on-screen partner Bradley Skelly told Panorama he categorically denies “any allegations of sexual misconduct, or that he was controlling”. Channel 4 said in a statement released on Monday: “In April, Channel 4 was presented with serious allegations of wrongdoing against a small number of past contributors, allegations that we understand those contributors have denied.” Ms Manderson, the only woman of the three who is identified, appeared on the programme in 2023. Talking to Panorama on camera, Ms Manderson said she deserved better welfare from production company CPL after she alleged her partner, Mr Skelly, took things too far during sex. In a video shared on Instagram, Ms Manderson claimed that a meeting about welfare with the show’s production team “wasn’t honoured”. Ms Manderson claimed the couple were using the pull-out method of contraception, but added: “One day, my boundary was crossed and he finished inside me without my consent.” She added she found out she was pregnant shortly afterwards, but said she did not know if this was from the alleged incident.