MPs criticise plans to house asylum seekers in new council homes: LBC callers react
Labour MPs including Graham Stringer have spoken out against council homes being used to house asylum seekers.
| Updated: 2h ago
Around 200 local authorities have registered their interest in a pilot scheme, which would fund the building homes or renovating olds sites to house people.
00:00 | Caller Peter says illegal immigrants 'should be put in prison'.
03:36 | Caller Richard thinks prisons aren't needed, but that they should be 'on a curfew behind fences' at old military sites instead.
06:02 | Michael talks about why people come over because of the 'rubbish economy' in Nigeria.
09:15 | Caller Adam says 'pull factors should be minimised' to limit the numbers of people coming over.