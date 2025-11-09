The Liberal Democrats intend to raise the former prince’s Royal Lodge arrangements in the Commons

MPs could be set to debate Andrew Mountbatten Windsor furore. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The conduct of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor could be debated by MPs for the first time next week after the King officially stripped his disgraced brother of his titles.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew will leave his home at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park. Picture: Alamy

The former prince has given up his lease on his 30-room mansion in Windsor, where he was living with “peppercorn” rent for more than 20 years, amid the furore. He has also had his status as prince and his dukedom removed. However, he was set to receive a one-off, six-figure payment to cover his move, plus an annual stipend privately funded by the King to prevent him from “overspending in his new life as a commoner”, the Guardian newspaper reported last week. A Lib Dem source suggested there should be greater transparency over whether the Government had provided any “advice” on the matter. “There are still too many unanswered questions surrounding this scandal that the public deserve answers to,” the source said. “That includes the size of the payout Andrew will receive for leaving the Royal Lodge and what advice the Government has provided. “Andrew should be giving evidence to Parliament under oath, to finally provide the transparency and scrutiny that has been sorely missing over his links to Epstein and his victims. “In the meantime, MPs should have the opportunity to press ministers directly on what involvement the Government has had and what the potential cost is to taxpayers.”

Andrew with Virginia Giuffre. Picture: Alamy