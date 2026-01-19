MPs call for Iranian Revolutionary Guard to be designated terrorist organisation
Conservative former Cabinet minister Sir David Davis argued that the Iranian regime’s “principal instrument of terrorism abroad” is the IRGC
MPs have called on the Government to proscribe the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation amid the ongoing protests in Iran.
Thousands have now been killed by Iranian security forces since demonstrations erupted across the country on December 28, intensifying calls in the UK to ban the IRGC, a branch of the Iranian armed forces.
Labour MP Rachel Blake (Cities of London and Westminster), said her Iranian constituents have called for the “strongest possible action on sanctions” and “fastest possible progress on proscribing the IRGC”.
Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer said the Government has accepted a review by Jonathan Hall KC, the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, which set out why a proscription-like tool for state threats is necessary.
He said that the Government “intends to legislate”, but that it would need to be taken forward by the Home Office.
Conservative former Cabinet minister Sir David Davis argued that the Iranian regime’s “principal instrument of terrorism abroad” is the IRGC.
He said: “It is now my sixth time I’ve called on prime ministers and ministers, when are we going to proscribe the IRGC?
“The excuse historically given is we want to keep our embassy open. It’s now shut, demonstrating quite how futile this argument is.”
Clarifying the status of the embassy in Tehran, Mr Falconer said: “While it is true that we have withdrawn our staff, we have not closed our embassy.
“I expect that the embassy will be fully functional again soon, I hope, with some of this behind us.”
On proscribing the IRGC, he said: “Jonathan Hall found that it is important that we have a tool that is focused on the particularities of the threats from Iran and the IRGC.
“That is a different threat from that which emanates from a simple terrorist group, if I may use that language.
“We’re committed to taking forward those recommendations through the creation of a state threats proscription-like tool, and we’ll be coming back for parliamentary time to do that.”
Conservative former minister, Dr Andrew Murrison (South West Wiltshire) argued that there is “cross-party agreement” on the issue and so the Commons could “get this measure through in a day”.
Mr Falconer responded that the last government had 14 years to pass measures on the IRCG.
Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesman Calum Miller said MPs have “waited too long” for sanctions against the leaders of the Iranian regime and the proscription of the IRGC, urging the minister to give a date for the legislation to be introduced.
Responding, Mr Falconer said: “I won’t presume to dictate dates in which the House might pass legislation. I can confirm that we are progressing that legislation at pace.”
Reform UK’s deputy leader Richard Tice and SNP leader Stephen Flynn also indicated their parties’ support for proscribing the IRGC.
Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel argued that the West’s response to Iran’s protest crackdown has been “shameful”.
She said: “Protesters in Iran seek freedom from tyranny and the response from the West just has been shameful, as Iranians have been slaughtered.”
Mr Falconer told MPs: “The United Kingdom condemns, in the strongest of terms the horrendous killing of Iranian protesters and the most brutal and bloody repression against public protest in Iran for at least 13 years.
“The Iranian authorities must immediately end the abhorrent killings and uphold the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Iran’s citizens, including the right to freedom of expression, to seek, receive and impart information, and the freedom of association and peaceful assembly without fear of reprisal.
“The Iranian security officers must be held accountable for the deliberate use of violence that has claimed thousands of lives.”
The minister said this message has been communicated to the Iranian ambassador and the Iranian foreign minister, and that the Prime Minister has issued a joint statement alongside France and Germany condemning the killing of protesters.
He added that the UK “announced our readiness to impose additional restrictive measures” alongside G7 partners, publicly called out Iran’s crackdown at the UN Security Council meeting last week, and secured a special session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva taking place this week.
The UK has more than 550 sanctions on Iran, including those triggered by the snapback mechanism implemented in October, which reinstated previously terminated UN sanction resolutions over Iran’s nuclear programme.
The Government is now looking at bringing forward legislation to implement “more sectoral measures”.
Asked by Dame Emily Thornberry, chairwoman of the foreign affairs select committee, to give assurances that Britain will not “abandon the Iranian people out of geopolitical expediency”, Mr Falconer said: “We will not. The Iranian people have rights.”