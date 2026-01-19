Conservative former Cabinet minister Sir David Davis argued that the Iranian regime’s “principal instrument of terrorism abroad” is the IRGC

Armed Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) military personnel march in a military parade commemorating the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq War (1980-88) outside the Khomeini Shrine in the south of Tehran, Iran, on September 21, 2024. Picture: Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

MPs have called on the Government to proscribe the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation amid the ongoing protests in Iran.

Thousands have now been killed by Iranian security forces since demonstrations erupted across the country on December 28, intensifying calls in the UK to ban the IRGC, a branch of the Iranian armed forces. Labour MP Rachel Blake (Cities of London and Westminster), said her Iranian constituents have called for the “strongest possible action on sanctions” and “fastest possible progress on proscribing the IRGC”. Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer said the Government has accepted a review by Jonathan Hall KC, the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, which set out why a proscription-like tool for state threats is necessary. He said that the Government “intends to legislate”, but that it would need to be taken forward by the Home Office. Read more: Iran protests death toll 'over 16,000' as Khamenei blames bloodshed on US and Israel Read more: Son of couple detained in Iranian jail tells LBC pair are living 'hell on earth' in rat-infested conditions

Demonstrators march from BBC Broadcasting House to Downing Street during the "National March for a Free Iran" on January 18, 2026. Picture: Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images

Conservative former Cabinet minister Sir David Davis argued that the Iranian regime’s “principal instrument of terrorism abroad” is the IRGC. He said: “It is now my sixth time I’ve called on prime ministers and ministers, when are we going to proscribe the IRGC? “The excuse historically given is we want to keep our embassy open. It’s now shut, demonstrating quite how futile this argument is.” Clarifying the status of the embassy in Tehran, Mr Falconer said: “While it is true that we have withdrawn our staff, we have not closed our embassy. “I expect that the embassy will be fully functional again soon, I hope, with some of this behind us.” On proscribing the IRGC, he said: “Jonathan Hall found that it is important that we have a tool that is focused on the particularities of the threats from Iran and the IRGC. “That is a different threat from that which emanates from a simple terrorist group, if I may use that language. “We’re committed to taking forward those recommendations through the creation of a state threats proscription-like tool, and we’ll be coming back for parliamentary time to do that.”

