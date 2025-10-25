MPs could defy convention by discussing matters relating to the royal family, which are constrained under the Commons’ procedures.

Prince Andrew could be debated by MPs. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

MPs could debate Prince Andrew’s conduct, his 30-room mansion and the possibility of stripping him of his dukedom in a historic debate in the House of Commons.

The Government has so far refused to allocate time in the Commons for MPs to discuss Andrew’s situation because the royal family wants Parliament to focus on “important issues”. But the issue could be raised on one of the days when ministers are not in control of the parliamentary timetable. A Liberal Democrat source indicated to the Sunday Times that the party could be prepared to use one of its opposition days to allow MPs to discuss Andrew’s behaviour. The prince is reportedly in discussions about leaving his Royal Lodge home voluntarily following the furore over the “peppercorn” rent for the Windsor property. The King’s brother is said to be in talks with Charles’ representatives but is reluctant to give up his residence of more than 20 years, with the sticking points said to be the location of his new home and financial compensation for funds spent on the lodge. Andrew attempted to draw a line under years of controversy, following allegations he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre, by giving up his dukedom and other honours ahead of the publication of Giuffre’s posthumous memoirs. Read more: Prince Andrew's behaviour 'catching up with him', claims co-author of Virginia Giuffre's memoir amid row over lodge Read more: Andrew in 'active talks' to leave Royal Lodge as pressure mounts on disgraced prince to quit 30-room mansion

The entrance gates and gatehouse to Royal Lodge are seen in Windsor Great Park on October 25, 2025. Picture: Getty