The system was initially expected to go into operation in 2017 but has been repeatedly hit by setbacks over crew safety concerns

An Ajax armoured fighting vehicle is demonstrated during British Army Expo 2025 at Redford Cavalry Barracks in Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

MPs have questioned whether the Army’s troubled £6.3 billion Ajax armoured vehicle will ever be fit for use in combat.

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The project has been dogged by concerns about the impact of noise and vibration on the crew, and the Public Accounts Committee warned there were “unrealistic expectations” about how soldiers will be able to safely operate the armoured vehicle in a war zone. The MPs on the Commons spending watchdog also criticised the delays in Sir Keir Starmer’s government publishing its defence investment plan (Dip), which was originally due last year but may now not be published until July. Read More: Army blames soldiers’ ‘user error’ after Ajax crews left vomiting and shaking during training in £6.3bn armoured vehicle Read More: Britain spends tens of billions on defence, so why does our military kit arrive late, cost more, and still fail to work when it matters?

A General Dynamics Ajax tank (turreted, reconnaissance and strike) digitised, tracked, armoured fighting vehicle (AFV) in action. Picture: Alamy

The Ajax system was initially expected to enter into operation in 2017 but has been repeatedly hit by setbacks over crew safety concerns. The vehicle was finally cleared for operations in November last year, but within weeks an exercise had to be halted because soldiers experienced symptoms linked to noise and vibration. In its report, the Public Accounts Committee said the Ministry of Defence (MoD) asserted there were “no safety concerns about Ajax provided it was operated and maintained correctly within its design parameters”. It said soldiers had been instructed to carry out maintenance checks every time they stop the vehicle but the MoD “did not explain the practicality of this for soldiers operating Ajax for long periods in combat”. Public Accounts Committee chairman Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said: “Our thoughts are with all those soldiers who reported symptoms from noise and vibration after operating these vehicles, and we were frankly astounded to hear officials explain that proper use of Ajax requires maintenance checks every time it is stopped. “This is frankly an insult to intelligence, and much good may this advice do our fighting men and women if called upon to operate Ajax in combat. The MoD must now explain how it will make Ajax fit for purpose, and how much this will cost.” The committee said: “It remains a matter of concern whether the Ajax armoured vehicle is fit for purpose.

The new British Army Ajax armoured fighting vehicle on dispaly at the DSEI exhibition of military equipment in London, Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. Picture: Alamy