The health secretary has joined calls for Sir Keir Starmer to resign, saying he's "lost confidence" in the PM's leadership

British Health Secretary Wes Streeting walks through the House of Commons to attend the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster, London, Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Wes Streeting's resignation from government has been met with mixed reactions from MPs following days of feverish speculation over the Prime Minister's political future.

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The health secretary joined a chorus of calls from within the Labour party for Sir Keir Starmer to resign, telling the Prime Minister it is “clear that you will not lead the Labour Party into the next general election”. Mr Streeting said in his resignation letter to the PM: “It is now clear that you will not lead the Labour Party into the next general election and that Labour MPs and Labour Unions want the debate about what comes next to be a battle of ideas, not of personalities or petty factionalism." However, Streeting's highly anticipated announcement drew both support and condemnation from both sides of the aisle. Independent MP Karl Turner - who was suspended from the Labour Party in March 2026 - took to X to say: "The NHS results published today speak to the hard graft that you’ve done to motivate Ministers, officials and our brilliant NHS staff. You should be hugely proud of your record in government. Thanks for your service to our country, Wes." Read more: Wes Streeting slams Starmer's 'drift' in damning resignation letter as he fires opening shot in leadership race Read more: Read in full: Wes Streeting slams Labour's lack of 'vision' and warns of 'dangerous nationalism' in damning resignation letter

The NHS results published today speak to the hard graft that you’ve done to motivate Ministers, officials and our brilliant NHS staff. You should be hugely proud of your record in government. Thanks for your service to our country, Wes. https://t.co/cYZVYDtlr7 — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) May 14, 2026

Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch said Labour has "descended into civil war". In a one-minute video posted to her X, Ms Badenoch says: "The real problem is not just Keir Starmer. It’s Labour."

The Labour Party is now in civil war.



Meanwhile no one is running the country. pic.twitter.com/O5HuozkCmV — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) May 14, 2026

Stuart Andrew, Conservative MP for Daventry, said he was "sorry" to see Wes Streeting resign from the government but criticised the health secretary's record, citing "strike disruption" and "missed performance targets". He said: "I am sorry to see Wes Streeting leave the Department of Health and Social Care. There were times when we worked very constructively together. " However, he promised grip, delivery and better industrial relations. Instead, the NHS has seen continued strike disruption, missed performance targets, another major reorganisation, and growing pressure in maternity, urgent care and social care. "His letter points to waiting lists falling by 110,000, but sector reporting today raises serious questions about unreported removals. "Whoever takes on the role next must bring stability, focus and certainty to the NHS."

I am sorry to see Wes Streeting leave the Department of Health and Social Care. There were times when we worked very constructively together.



However, he promised grip, delivery and better industrial relations. Instead, the NHS has seen continued strike disruption, missed… https://t.co/78JzCosKnH — Stuart Andrew (@StuartAndrew) May 14, 2026

Labour MP Catherine West has said she thinks Starmer could still win in a leadership contest. She said: "many of us like Keir very much as a person" and that "he's got excellent credentials on the international stage and he could well win a competition if he put his name forward." The MP, who days ago threatened personally to launch a leadership challenge unless no one else stepped forward, said the "the important thing is we are now having the honest conversation which we need to have".

Was it something I said? pic.twitter.com/ZjA5rKkhW6 — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) May 14, 2026

Conservative MP for Braintree and former foreign secretary James Cleverly mockingly posted a photo of himself appearing to be speaking to Wes Streeting in the House of Commons, with the caption: "Was it something I said?" Rosie Duffield, MP for Canterbury, said: "Bloody hell. You go on a few constituency visits and come out to there being no Health Secretary."

Bloody hell. You go on a few constituency visits and come out to there being no Health Secretary. — Rosie Duffield MP (@RosieDuffield1) May 14, 2026

Jeremy Corbyn, former Labour leader and Independent MP for Islington North, was scathing in his evaluation of Streeting's time in office. He wrote: "As Health Secretary, Wes Streeting deepened the privatisation of our NHS and handed over our data to Palantir, a company involved in genocide. "I am sure his friend Peter Mandelson is very proud. Time to reinstate our NHS as a fully public service — and kick Palantir out!

As Health Secretary, Wes Streeting deepened the privatisation of our NHS and handed over our data to Palantir, a company involved in genocide.



I am sure his friend Peter Mandelson is very proud.



Time to reinstate our NHS as a fully public service — and kick Palantir out! — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) May 14, 2026

Conservative MP for West Suffolk and Shadow Justice Secretary Nick Timothy has said the "problem is not Starmer - it's Labour." He disagrees with Mr Streeting's criticism of Sir Keir Starmer's 2025 'island of strangers' speech, in which the PM called for tougher immigration rules. Mr Timothy said: "The one thing Starmer got right was his warning that Britain is becoming an "island of strangers". Of course he walked it back. And Streeting is still complaining about it. The problem is not Starmer - it's Labour." Richard Burgon, Labour MP for Leeds East who has been one of the backbench MPs vocally calling for Sir Keir's resignations after the local election results, cautioned against a "snap leadership election through some kind of palace coup". He has called for a "proper timetable for a democratic contest" with a "full range of candidates so the whole party can properly discuss what went wrong". He added that Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Manchester who was previously blocked by Labour's NEC from seeking election to Parliament, should "not be blocked from standing."

The one thing Starmer got right was his warning that Britain is becoming an "island of strangers".



Of course he walked it back.



And Streeting is still complaining about it.



The problem is not Starmer - it's Labour. https://t.co/9nmTD1rLSp — Nick Timothy MP (@NJ_Timothy) May 14, 2026