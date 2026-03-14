Mrs Badenoch has so far refused to apologise, insisting she was criticising the government, not the armed forces members.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has faced calls to apologise for her comments on the RAF. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Fifteen MPs have signed a letter calling on Kemi Badenoch to apologise for comments made about the RAF.

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The Conservative leader has faced criticism for questioning British activities when asked whether she supported firing on Iranian missile bases. She said: “What else are our jets doing, just hanging around there? They need to be able to see who is attacking us and stop them from firing at British soldiers or even British people in hotels.” Labour MP Alex Ballinger has written a letter with 14 cross-party veteran MPs to ask Mrs Badenoch to withdraw her "disrespectful" remarks. The letter praises the British Armed Forces for "extraordinary professionalism and dedication" during a period of serious regional tension. It states: "British forces are working round the clock to protect British lives and British interests. "For it to be suggested that RAF pilots and ground crew are 'just hanging around' risks diminishing the work of the highly skilled men and women who are currently serving in demanding and dangerous conditions." Read more: Sharp drop in people booking holidays to Turkey, Greece and Cyprus due to fears over Middle East conflict Read more: Iran threatens retaliation after US 'totally obliterates' military targets on key oil island

Still no apology from Kemi Badenoch for saying RAF personnel are just "hanging around" in the Middle East, despite flying missions round the clock to keep our troops safe.



I've written with 15 cross-party veteran MPs to ask her to withdraw her disrespectful remarks. pic.twitter.com/gCCixYE9k2 — Alex Ballinger MP (@AlexBallingerMP) March 14, 2026

The letter continues: "As MPs who have served in the military, we know the level of professionalism, preparation and discipline required of those deployed overseas. "Our Armed Forces deserve the clear and united support of Parliament, particularly when they are operating in such challenging circumstances. "We therefore ask you to encourage Ms Badenoch to do the right thing and withdraw these remarks and apologise for the offence caused. "If she does not, we hope you will take the opportunity to make clear that you disagree with those comments and that you recognise the professionalism and dedication of the RAF personnel currently deployed in the region." The letter is co-signed by Bayo Alaba MP, Calvin Bailey MP, Chris Coghlan MP, Helena Dollimore MP, Richard Foord MP, Paul Foster MP, Angus MacDonald MP, Helen Maguire MP, Mike Martin MP, Jenny Riddell-Carpenter MP, Ian Roome MP, Jamie Stone MP, Will Stone MP and Cameron Thomas MP.

A British soldier guards at the main gate of the U.K.'s RAF Akrotiri, near Limassol, Cyprus. Picture: Alamy