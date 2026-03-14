MPs sign letter calling on Badenoch to apologise for saying RAF personnel are just 'hanging around' in Middle East
Mrs Badenoch has so far refused to apologise, insisting she was criticising the government, not the armed forces members.
Fifteen MPs have signed a letter calling on Kemi Badenoch to apologise for comments made about the RAF.
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The Conservative leader has faced criticism for questioning British activities when asked whether she supported firing on Iranian missile bases.
She said: “What else are our jets doing, just hanging around there? They need to be able to see who is attacking us and stop them from firing at British soldiers or even British people in hotels.”
Labour MP Alex Ballinger has written a letter with 14 cross-party veteran MPs to ask Mrs Badenoch to withdraw her "disrespectful" remarks.
The letter praises the British Armed Forces for "extraordinary professionalism and dedication" during a period of serious regional tension.
It states: "British forces are working round the clock to protect British lives and British interests.
"For it to be suggested that RAF pilots and ground crew are 'just hanging around' risks diminishing the work of the highly skilled men and women who are currently serving in demanding and dangerous conditions."
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Still no apology from Kemi Badenoch for saying RAF personnel are just "hanging around" in the Middle East, despite flying missions round the clock to keep our troops safe.— Alex Ballinger MP (@AlexBallingerMP) March 14, 2026
I've written with 15 cross-party veteran MPs to ask her to withdraw her disrespectful remarks. pic.twitter.com/gCCixYE9k2
The letter continues: "As MPs who have served in the military, we know the level of professionalism, preparation and discipline required of those deployed overseas.
"Our Armed Forces deserve the clear and united support of Parliament, particularly when they are operating in such challenging circumstances.
"We therefore ask you to encourage Ms Badenoch to do the right thing and withdraw these remarks and apologise for the offence caused.
"If she does not, we hope you will take the opportunity to make clear that you disagree with those comments and that you recognise the professionalism and dedication of the RAF personnel currently deployed in the region."
The letter is co-signed by Bayo Alaba MP, Calvin Bailey MP, Chris Coghlan MP, Helena Dollimore MP, Richard Foord MP, Paul Foster MP, Angus MacDonald MP, Helen Maguire MP, Mike Martin MP, Jenny Riddell-Carpenter MP, Ian Roome MP, Jamie Stone MP, Will Stone MP and Cameron Thomas MP.
Mrs Badenoch has so far refused to apologise, insisting she was criticising the government, not the armed forces members.
She previously said: “I’ve been asked this several times. I was criticising the Government, that they’re not doing enough, and they are the ones hanging around.
“HMS Dragon is still in Portsmouth, well over a week after it should have left.
“France has sent about 10 ships to the Mediterranean. The French president is in Cyprus.”
Mrs Badenoch added: “We are the ones who have a base in Cyprus. What is our Prime Minister doing?
“And instead, what he’s trying to do is use the soldiers as a human shield so that he’s not being criticised. I think that’s absolutely disgusting.
“The Prime Minister knows that I’m criticising him and his actions, and claiming that it’s the military that are being criticised when it’s them (the Government) means that they actually do not care about getting this right.
“All they care about is covering themselves, and I think that that is a disgrace.”
The Royal Navy destroyer HMS Dragon is now en route to the eastern Mediterranean to assist in protecting Cyprus after setting sail earlier this week.