MPs had a chance tonight to draw a clear line in the sand for children. Instead, many chose to look the other way.

The vote on the Nash amendment was not abstract policy, it was about whether we are willing to act on what we already know.

We know that children are being exposed to addictive technologies designed to capture their attention for profit. We know that rates of anxiety, self-harm, and sleep deprivation have risen sharply in the smartphone era. We know that parents are struggling, often feeling isolated and powerless to hold boundaries in a culture that tells children constant access is normal.

The amendment offered a meaningful step toward rebalancing that reality. Not a ban, not a panic-driven overreach but a signal that Parliament understands the scale of the problem and is prepared to put children’s development ahead of corporate interests.

Instead, tonight’s vote sends a different message: that the burden remains on individual families to fight a battle they cannot realistically win alone.

Through my work campaigning, I speak to hundreds of parents, teachers, and children. The pattern is painfully consistent. Parents don’t want to give their children smartphones at 9, 10, or 11 but they feel they have no choice. “Everyone else has one.” “I don’t want them left out.” “I need to be able to contact them.” These are not careless decisions; they are coerced ones, shaped by a system that normalises early, unrestricted access to powerful devices.

What’s missing is collective backing. When policy fails to shift the norm, the norm hardens. And children pay the price.

This is not about nostalgia or resisting technology. It’s about development. Childhood is a critical window for building attention, emotional regulation, and real-world social skills. Smartphones, particularly when introduced too early, disrupt that process. They interrupt sleep, fragment focus, and expose children to risks they are not equipped to navigate.

We would not accept this level of risk in any other domain of childhood. We regulate alcohol, driving, even playground equipment. Yet when it comes to the digital environment, arguably one of the most powerful forces shaping young minds, we hesitate.

Tonight was a missed opportunity to show leadership. To say that children’s wellbeing matters more than convenience, more than industry pressure, more than political caution.

But this issue is not going away. Parents are waking up. Schools are pushing back. The cultural tide is beginning to turn.

If Parliament won’t lead, it will eventually be forced to follow.

The question is how many more children will pay the price in the meantime.

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Hannah Oertel is the founder of campaign group, Delay Smartphones, dedicated to helping families and educators reclaim childhood and raise resilient children.

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