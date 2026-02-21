Meeting of MPs on the Business and Trade Committee set to take place on Tuesday

By Scarlett Stokes

The role of UK trade envoys may be subject to an inquiry following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest.

On Tuesday, MPs on the Business and Trade Committee will meet to discuss options after allegations that confidential government files were shared by Andrew while in his role as trade envoy. The cross-party committee will reportedly avoid focussing on Andrew specifically whilst he is involved in a police investigation. On Thursday, the former prince was arrested by Thames Valley Police on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He was subsequently released under investigation 11 hours later. As UK trade envoy from 2001 to 2011, Andrew was granted access to senior government and business contracts around the world. The MPs discussion will also focus on appointment and accountability of UK trade envoys. As it stands, there are currently 32 envoys across six continents.

According to the government website, these envoys play "a crucial role in supporting the Department for Business and Trade's growth priorities". Envoy duties extend to engaging host governments, meeting businesses in the UK, and leading trade delegations. Earlier this week, Liam Byrne, Business and Trade Committee chair, confirmed that MPs will also discuss the potential for an investigation into Andrew for his conduct whilst trade envoy. The latest release of the Epstein files include claims that Andrew forwarded government reports from visits to Vietnam, Singapore and China to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2010.