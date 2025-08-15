Dartford councillor Ricky Jones is on trial for comments he made during a 'rabble-rousing' speech at an anti-racism protest in the wake of rioting following the Southport murders. Picture: Labour Party

By Alice Padgett

Politicains have made claims of "two-tier justice" after a suspended Labour councillor who called for far-right activists’ throats to be cut was found not guilty of encouraging violent disorder.

Ricky Jones, 58, faced trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court accused of the offence after he described demonstrators as “disgusting Nazi fascists” at an anti-racism rally in the wake of the Southport murders. He was cleared on Friday. Refrom UK leader Nigel Farage and shadow home secretary Chris Philp both claimed this was a clear example of “two-tier justice”. Mr Philp compared the case to that of Lucy Connolly, who was jailed after she posted a tweet calling for “mass deportation” and urged people to “set fire to all the f****** hotels” on the day of the Southport attacks last year.

Conservative Party Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp. Picture: Getty

In a post on X, Mr Philp said: “The development of two tier justice is becoming increasingly alarming.” Ex-Reform chairman Zia Yusuf also referred to Connolly’s case, and said that “two-tier justice in this country is out of control”. Connolly pleaded guilty last year to a charge of inciting racial hatred by publishing and distributing “threatening or abusive” written material on X, which meant she did not face a trial. In Jones’ case, a jury deliberated for just over half an hour before they found him not guilty. A video showing Jones addressing crowds on Hoe Street in Walthamstow, east London, on August 7 last year went viral on social media after the protest, which had been organised in response to plans for a far-right march outside Waltham Forest Immigration Bureau. Read More: Son of Afghan soldier caught in data leak urges UK government to act after father detained

Suspended Labour councillor Ricky Jones leaves Snaresbrook Crown Court, east London. Picture: Alamy

The suspended councillor said in the clip: “They are disgusting Nazi fascists. We need to cut all their throats and get rid of them all.” He also drew his finger across his throat as he spoke to the crowd. Jurors deliberated for just over 30 minutes and found him not guilty on Friday. Jones, who wore a navy blue suit with a white shirt and pale pink tie in the dock, was seen mouthing “thank you” at the jurors.

