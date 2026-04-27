MPs will vote tomorrow on whether to refer Sir Keir Starmer to a privileges committee investigation over the Peter Mandelson vetting scandal.

He added that "no pressure whatsoever" was applied to the Foreign Office to push through the appointment, after senior civil servant Sir Olly Robbins told the Foreign Affairs Committee last week that there had been.

The Prime Minister has been accused of misleading the Commons by saying that "due process" was followed during the appointment of the disgraced peer as UK ambassador to the US.

The PM has faced mounting pressure to appear before a sleaze inquiry over the appointment and outline what he knew about the vetting process.

Mandelson was removed seven months into the role after revelations about his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein were published by the US Department of Justice.

MPs are now set to debate a motion tomorrow, likely in the name of Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, and then vote, with Labour likely to tell MPs to vote the probe down.

An investigation by the Privileges Committee found that Boris Johnson had deliberately misled MPs over partygate, leading to him resigning from the Commons before he could be forcibly suspended.

The Ministerial Code states that ministers who knowingly mislead Parliament are expected to resign, while any inadvertent error should be corrected "at the earliest opportunity".

Ms Badenoch said the PM had misled Parliament "multiple times" on the subject and urged Labour MPs to "look into their consciences" and back an inquiry.

But because of their large majority in the Commons, it would take a large number of Labour MPs to go against the party line for inquiry to be launched.