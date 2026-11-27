Today, millions of British consumers will be hunting for Black Friday bargains, hoping to save money at a time when household finances are already under considerable pressure.

Meanwhile, MPs are calling for tougher rules to protect shoppers from misleading discounts, inflated recommended retail prices and deceptive sales tactics.

The catch? They want the rules in place by Black Friday next year, I find this extraordinary.

We already have laws designed to prevent retailers from misleading consumers. We have a regulator armed with substantial fining powers. So why are we talking about what needs to happen in twelve months’ time rather than what can be done today?

Black Friday has increasingly become a masterclass in consumer psychology.

Countdown clocks, limited-stock warnings, enormous percentage discounts and promises that prices will never be this low again are all designed to create a sense of urgency.

The objective is simple: get consumers to part with their money before they have had sufficient time to consider whether they are actually getting a good deal.

There is nothing inherently wrong with retailers using promotional techniques to encourage sales. But there is something fundamentally wrong when those techniques are based on misleading information.

If a retailer advertises a television as being reduced from £1,000 to £600, most consumers will understandably believe they are saving £400.

But what if that television has rarely, if ever, been genuinely available at £1,000? What if it was being sold for £600 just a few weeks ago?

Where exactly is the saving?

Research by consumer group Which? has repeatedly exposed the reality behind many Black Friday promotions, demonstrating that supposedly exceptional deals are often available at other times of the year.

Yet consumers continue to be bombarded with advertising suggesting that Black Friday represents a once-a-year opportunity to secure extraordinary savings.

The frustrating thing is that misleading consumers about the existence or extent of a price advantage can already be unlawful.

Under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024, businesses are prohibited from engaging in unfair commercial practices, including misleading consumers in ways that influence their purchasing decisions.

The Competition and Markets Authority also has powers to impose fines of up to 10 per cent of a company’s global annual turnover for breaches of consumer protection law.

These are not insignificant powers.

So where misleading discounts are identified, I want to see robust enforcement now, not another year of consultations, discussions and promises.

I would also like Britain to introduce a clear reference-price rule, similar to that operating in the European Union, whereby advertised price reductions generally have to be based on the lowest price charged by the retailer during the preceding 30 days. We do already have something similar in place but it clearly isn’t working so needs updating.

Such a rule would make it considerably harder for retailers to artificially inflate prices shortly before a sale to create the illusion of a substantial discount.

It would also give consumers a much clearer understanding of whether the bargain being advertised is genuine.

Retailers acting honestly and offering genuine discounts should have nothing to fear from such a requirement.

There is also the question of compensation.

Whilst substantial fines may deter businesses from breaking consumer law, they do not necessarily put money back into the pockets of the consumers who have been misled.

I want to see a greater emphasis on securing redress for affected shoppers, alongside financial penalties for offending businesses.

In the meantime, my advice to anyone shopping this Black Friday is straightforward.

Ignore the percentage discount and concentrate on the actual price you are being asked to pay.

Use price-tracking websites to establish what the product has previously been sold for. Compare prices across several retailers and never allow a countdown clock to pressure you into making a purchase.

Take screenshots of advertised offers, particularly where a retailer is making specific claims about savings. If you subsequently discover that you were misled, this could provide valuable evidence when making a complaint.

And remember, a product you didn’t need at full price is not necessarily a bargain simply because it has a red sale sticker attached to it.

But ultimately, consumers should not have to undertake a forensic investigation into a retailer’s pricing history every time they want to buy something.

They should be entitled to trust the information businesses provide.

We frequently hear politicians talking about the need to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and protect household finances.

Ensuring consumers are not tricked into spending their hard-earned money would be a very good place to start.

I welcome calls for clearer rules governing promotional pricing, but new legislation must not become an excuse for failing to enforce the laws we already have.

Black Friday should be about genuine bargains, not genuine deception.

Consumers have waited long enough for effective protection from misleading sales tactics.

They shouldn’t have to wait until next Black Friday to get it.

____________________

Dean Dunham KC presents LBC's Consumer Hour every Sunday from 9pm-10pm.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk